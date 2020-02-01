Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 81 AND 77 DUE TO STRONG CROSSWINDS. &&