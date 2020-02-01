WASHINGTON — Sidney Crosby got the better of Alex Ovechkin in their 50th regular-season meeting and set the stage for more drama down the stretch. Crosby had an assist, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday in the bitter rivals’ first matchup this season. Pittsburgh crept within four points of Metropolitan Division-leading Washington with one extra game to play, and they’ll face off three more times over the next two months.
The Penguins are 2-0 out of their bye week .
Ovechkin was held off the score sheet. He’s had 37 goals this season.
NBA
Irving out with sprain
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee.
The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington. Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he and Wizards guard Bradley Beal got tangled battling for a loose ball and Irving’s knee twisted as he landed on the court.
Irving had his highest-scoring game of the season the previous night, scoring 54 points in a victory over Chicago.
James’ triple-double highlights Lakers’ win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Lakers say they are fully prepared for the steady stream of tributes for Kobe Bryant that they will surely see the rest of the season.
LeBron James welcomes it, calling it a therapeutic and needed part of the Lakers’ healing process. James had another triple-double despite an off-night shooting, Anthony Davis scored 21 points and Los Angeles thumped the Sacramento Kings 129-113 on Saturday, its first win since Bryant’s death.
SKIING
Brignone nabs victory in Shiffrin’s absence
ROSA KHUTOR, Russia — Federica Brignone won a women’s World Cup super-G after overall leader Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race on Sunday, strengthening her runner-up position in the standings. The win left the Italian 270 points short of Shiffrin’s leading tally. It was the fourth 1-2 finish for the Italian women’s team this Word Cup season.
The American three-time overall champion decided to skip the races in the 2014 Olympic resort after winning the previous super-G and a downhill in Bulgaria a week ago.
TENNIS
Ram, Salisbury win Aussie Open doubles
MELBOURNE, Australia — Rajeev Ram’s decision to focus on the men’s doubles paid off when he teamed with Joe Salisbury to win the Australian Open title.
The 11th-seeded pair was in control from early in the opening set to beat young Australian wild-card entries Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4, 6-2 in 70 minutes on Sunday at Rod Laver Arena.
It’s Ram’s second Grand Slam title — he combined with Barbora Krejcikova to win the Australian Open mixed doubles last year. Krejcikova successfully defended that title with Croatia’s Nikola Mektic on the same court the previous night.
Ram, 35, is the first American man to win the Australian Open doubles title since the Bryan brothers in 2013.
Luge
American Britcher earns pair of medals
OBERHOF, Germany — Summer Britcher won a pair of World Cup luge medals Sunday, a decidedly up-and-down day of racing for USA Luge.
Britcher was third in the women’s race and joined Tucker West and the doubles team of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman to win silver in the team relay. Britcher now has five medals this season. West won his third, and Mazdzer and Terdiman reached the podium for the first time.
Bobsled
Germany’s Friedrich wins championship
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won the World Cup four-man bobsled overall championship Sunday, while Canada’s Justin Kripps got the victory in the final four-man race in the series this season.
Friedrich won the four-man title for the second consecutive year, clinching the championship despite finishing a season-worst fifth in the finale.
HORSE RACING
Thousand Words’ win also Baffert’s 3,000th
ARCADIA, Calif. — Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert got his 3,000th career victory when Thousand Words won the $100,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Saturday.
Thousand Words won by three-quarters of a length in the Grade 3 race named for Baffert’s late client. Baffert also won the Lewis Stakes for a record eighth time.
