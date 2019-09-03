MMA
Ex-UFC champ ‘Cyborg’ signs with Bellator
LOS ANGELES — Former UFC featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino has signed with the Bellator promotion.
Bellator announced the move Tuesday to acquire one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s mixed martial arts history.
The 34-year-old Justino (21-2, 1 no-contest) went unbeaten in 20 fights over 13½ years during an MMA career that began in 2005. After joining the UFC in 2016, she won its inaugural 145-pound belt in July 2017.
But Justino lost her title to two-belt champion Amanda Nunes last December in a stunning 51-second knockout defeat. Justino has feuded openly with UFC President Dana White in recent months, and her UFC contract ended in July.
Gymnastics
Biles’ brother charged in fatal shooting
CLEVELAND — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead.
She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families.
Authorities in Ohio say 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.
Three men were killed when gunfire broke out during a fight and two others were wounded.
Biles-Thomas is scheduled for arraignment in Cleveland on Sept. 13. No attorney is listed for him in court records.
Soccer
8 countries contend for 2023 Women’s WCup
ZURICH — Eight countries have stayed in the bidding contest to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with Belgium and Bolivia dropping out.
FIFA says it has sent “the updated bidding and hosting documents” to the eight member federations. They must file detailed bid plans for the first 32-team tournament by Dec. 13.
The eight are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa and South Korea.
The Korean bid could yet be a joint project with North Korea.
FIFA says all candidates will be inspected in January and February ahead of a FIFA Council vote expected in May.
Hazard brothers to miss Belgium qualifiers
BRUSSELS — Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and his brother Thorgan have both withdrawn from Belgium’s squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of injuries.
The team says the Hazards left the squad after it was determined they weren’t fit to play against San Marino on Friday or Scotland on Monday.
Eden Hazard has a thigh problem and hasn’t played a competitive game for Real Madrid since joining the Spanish club in the summer. Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard missed his team’s Bundesliga loss to Union Berlin on Saturday with a bruised rib.
nhl
Kronwall retiring after 15 seasons in Detroit
DETROIT — Niklas Kronwall is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.
The hard-hitting defenseman announced his retirement in a video Tuesday on the team’s Twitter account. He will remain with the Red Wings as an adviser to the general manager. Kronwall played in 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008.
Kronwall had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season.
SPORTS CLUB
Hokies wrestling coach Robie to speak
Virginia Tech wrestling coach Tony Robie will be the guest speaker at the next Roanoke Valley Sports Club meeting, which will be Monday, Sept. 9, at Salem Civic Center. Meeting activities begin at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call Joyce Montgomery at 540-354-6751 or Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103 — or go to roanokevalleysportsclub.com.
