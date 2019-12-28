Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation. There were, to begin with, the dozen Grand Slam single titles — no other woman had more than three over the past 10 seasons — and the 31/2 years in a row at No. 1 in the WTA rankings. And then there was the celebrity status that transcended tennis, making everything she did and said newsworthy, whether it was the triumphs and trophies and fashion statements or the disputes with tournament officials, the magazine covers or the Super Bowl ad with a message about women’s power, the birth of her daughter or the health scare that followed. Still winning matches and reaching Grand Slam finals into her late 30s, still mattering as much as ever, Williams was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. The AP Male Athlete of the Decade will be announced Sunday.
nfl
Jaguars: Decision on Marrone next week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, including coach Doug Marrone, next week before making any potential changes.
Khan’s spokesman, Jim Woodcock, made the announcement Saturday in response to an ESPN reporter’s tweet, citing unnamed sources, that said Marrone “has been informed that he will be dismissed following Sunday’s game” against Indianapolis.
“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100% incorrect,” Woodcock said.
The Jaguars (5-10) are 22-28 in three seasons under Marrone.
BASEBALL
MLB says it will protect minor league teams
HARTFORD, Conn. — Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.
“It is not Major League Baseball’s goal to eliminate any club in these negotiations, and MLB currently has a plan for every club to continue operations with some level of support,” Major League Baseball said in a written statement.
MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut, and ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams.
Blue Jays agree to sign Japanese pitcher
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $4.85 million, two-year contract Saturday with veteran pitcher Shun Yamaguchi of Japan.
Last season, the 32-year-old right-hander pitched 170.0 innings with a 2.91 ERA, 60 walks and 188 strikeouts over 26 starts for the Yomiuri Giants. Yamaguchi has played 14 pro seasons in Japan.
NHL
Maple Leafs rookie out at least 3 months
NEWARK, N.J. — Toronto Maple Leafs rookie Ilya Mikheyev had surgery to repair an artery and wrist tendons that were severed by a skate during a game against the New Jersey Devils.
He is expected to make a full recovery but there will be a better timeline for his return in three months.
SKIING
Shiffrin takes GS for 63rd career victory
LIENZ, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin wrapped up an eventful return from her 11-day break from World Cup racing on Saturday, dominating a giant slalom for her 63rd career victory and moving into outright second place on the women’s winners list.
Shiffrin won by a big margin of 1.36 seconds. Marta Bassino of Italy finished second, while Austria’s Katharina Liensberger finished 1.82 back in third.
Paris wins another World Cup downhill
BORMIO, Italy — Dominik Paris continued his dominance on the Stelvio course on Saturday, winning a men’s World Cup downhill for the second straight day. The Italian sped down the 3.27-kilometer course in 1 minute, 55.37 seconds for his 18th career victory, and 14th in a downhill.
SOCCER
Struggling West Ham fires Pellegrini
Manuel Pellegrini was fired by West Ham on Saturday after 18 months in charge, paying the price for an alarming slump in the Premier League that has seen the team plunge from fourth place into a relegation battle.
