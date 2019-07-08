soccer
U.S. victory is year’s most-viewed match
The United States’ 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in Sunday’s FIFA Women’s World Cup final averaged nearly 15.6 million U.S. viewers on English- and Spanish-language television.
It was the most-viewed match this season, but a decrease from the 2015 final.
The match averaged 14.27 million viewers on Fox, according to the network and Nielsen, and peaked at 19.6 million. It was a 22 percent increase over last year’s FIFA World Cup men’s final between France and Croatia, which averaged 11.44 million.
EPL: Tielemans stays, Arnautovic leaving
LONDON — Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans moved to Leicester on a permanent deal following a successful loan spell last season, while West Ham announced the sale of Marko Arnautovic to Chinese champion Shanghai SIPG in a terse, two-line statement on Monday.
Tielemans arrives at Leicester from Monaco for a reported club-record fee of $50 million, with the English Premier League club saying he is “widely considered to be one of the most exciting young talents in European football.”
Relations between West Ham and Arnautovic have been tense since he sought a move to China in January, and got worse this offseason.
Neymar misses first practice with PSG
PARIS — Brazil striker Neymar could face punishment after missing French champion Paris Saint-Germain’s first day of preseason training on Monday without informing the club.
PSG said in a statement that “Neymar was not in attendance at the agreed time and place” and this was “without the club’s prior authorization.”
Neymar could face disciplinary procedures. PSG said “it regrets this situation and will therefore take appropriate action.”
Woman “lucky” after fall at Soldier Field
CHICAGO — Police say a woman was hospitalized after accidentally falling about 40 feet from an upper level at Chicago’s Soldier Field while attending a men’s soccer tournament.
Chicago police said in a statement that the 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition following the fall Sunday night during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
Police spokeswoman Ana Pacheco said that the woman wasn’t badly hurt and “was very lucky.”
Police bust steriod rings in Europe
A massive law-enforcement bust across Europe has resulted in the seizure of 24 tons of raw steroid powder and the closure of nine underground labs that produced performance-enhancing drugs and other illegal substances.
Europol said Monday that the operation, which included 33 countries and was led by national police forces in Italy and Greece, was the largest of its kind and led to the arrest of 234 people and the dismantling of 17 organized-crime groups.
The World Anti-Doping Agency also participated in the sting, which discovered a trafficking system in which non-professional athletes used rechargeable credit cards and cryptocurrencies to buy small amounts of illegal substances, much of which was moved through gyms and unregulated online pharmacies. Dealers used social media to advertise and promote their products.
ESPYs presenters, attendees announced
LOS ANGELES — Fresh off their victory at the Women’s World Cup, members of the U.S. national soccer team, along with top NBA draft pick Zion Williamson and world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka, will be among the attendees at The ESPYs on Wednesday.
Comedian Tracy Morgan hosts the 27th edition.
The appearance by the soccer team will be part of a day on which they are celebrated on both coasts.
The players will fly to Los Angeles after a parade in New York.
Among the presenters for the awards show are Billie Jean King; actresses Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Lilly Singh; former ESPYS host Joel McHale; and Usher.