Linette beats Giorgi for first WTA title
NEW YORK — Magda Linette won her first WTA title Saturday, outlasting Camila Giorgi 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 in the final of the Bronx Open.
The 80th-ranked Poland native
rallied from a 2-0 hole in the final set and won the final four games, breaking Giorgi’s serve to win the match.
2017 runner-up pulls out of U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has pulled out of the U.S. Open with an injured right knee.
The 33-year-old South African was the runner-up at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and at Wimbledon last year.
Gauff, McNally granted doubles wild card
NEW YORK —
Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old based in Florida who announced herself to the world at Wimbledon, and Caty McNally, a 17-year-old from Ohio, were granted a U.S. Open doubles wild card by the USTA on Saturday.
A year ago, Gauff and McNally won a U.S. Open junior title in doubles. They then won the doubles title at the Citi Open this month.
Soccer
Liverpool tops Arsenal; Man U misses mark
Mohamed Salah’s highlight-reel goal capped Liverpool’s 3-1 win Saturday over Arsenal in a one-sided game between the top two teams in the Premier League.
Liverpool will be the only team to end the third round of games with nine points.
Manchester United got a reality check with a 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace that included another missed penalty kick and conceding a stoppage-time goal.
There was also a first win for Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager, and away victories for Leicester, Southampton and West Ham.
Track and field
U.S. sprinter Coleman faces Sept. 4 hearing
Sprinter Christian Coleman faces a Sept. 4 hearing at which he’ll try to avoid a doping suspension after allegations he failed to provide authorities with his whereabouts so he can be tested for performance enhancers.
USADA said Coleman could be subject to a violation for three failures to provide his whereabouts over a 12-month period. Coleman, the U.S. champion in the 100 meters, said “what has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true,” and he expects to be cleared.
Lyles eclipses Bolt’s meet record in 200
PARIS — Noah Lyles of the U.S. set a meeting record for the 200 meters by clocking 19.65 seconds at the Diamond League in Paris on Saturday.
The 22-year-old Lyles, who set a year-leading mark of 19.5 last month , eclipsed Usain Bolt’s previous best meet time of 19.73 from 2013.
WOMEN’S SPORTS
U.S. teen Liu hits quad lutz at Aurora Games
ALBANY, N.Y. — Fourteen-year-old Alysa Liu successfully landed a quadruple lutz, widely considered the hardest jump in figure skating, during the U.S. champion’s long program at the Aurora Games on Saturday.
Only a handful of women have landed quads in competition. Russia’s Alexandra Trusova became the first woman to land the quad lutz last year.
NHL
Ex-Caps D Erskine charged after wreck
The Ontario Provincial Police have charged former Washington Capitals defenseman John Erskine in connection to a May crash that left him severely injured, according to the Kingston Whig-Standard newspaper.
After an investigation of the crash, authorities charged Erskine with “dangerous driving, impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system,” per the Whig-Standard.
HORSE RACING
Code of Honor wins Travers Stakes
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — With jockey John Velazquez aboard, Code of Honor won a stretch duel with Tacitus and Mucho Gusto, holding off hard-luck Tacitus by three lengths to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes on Saturday.