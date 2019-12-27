Kawhi Leonard is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019, comfortably winning a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. He becomes the fifth NBA player to win the award, joining Larry Bird (1986), three-time recipient Michael Jordan (1991 through 1993), three-time recipient LeBron James (2013, 2016, 2018) and Stephen Curry (2015). The award has been made annually since 1931, and Simone Biles was announced Thursday as the women’s recipient for 2019. Leonard was also NBA Finals MVP for the second time
.
College hoops
Wolverines’ forward Livers out with injury
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a left groin injury.
The school announced Livers’ status Friday, two days before the 11th-ranked Wolverines host UMass Lowell.
Livers was hurt in a win over Presbyterian last weekend. Michigan described the injury initially as a muscle strain.
Livers, a 6-foot-7 junior, is averaging a team-high 13.6 points.
The injury could be a significant one for Michigan, which resumes Big Ten play after this weekend’s game. The Wolverines play at rival Michigan State on Jan. 5.
Evansville’s coach McCarty put on leave
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville has placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
The university released a statement Friday saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation, the statement said, and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status based on its results. The school did not disclose further details about the investigation and said it would not discuss the specifics.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
Yacht Racing
InfoTrack leading in Sydney to Hobart race
HOBART, Australia — InfoTrack and Hong Kong super maxi Scallywag were neck and neck for the lead in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race midway through sailing Friday as the boats entered Bass Strait on their way to the island state of Tasmania.
All five super maxis in the race held the top positions and were separated by only 11 nautical miles.
InfoTrack, which led the 157-yacht fleet out of Sydney Harbour on Thursday, was marginally ahead of Scallywag. Two-time race winner and record holder Comanche was in third, Monaco-based Blackjack fourth and nine-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI in fifth.
Tennis
Gold medalist Puig in post-surgery recovery
NEW YORK — Rio Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig had stitches removed Friday after surgery for a nerve problem in her right elbow that will sideline her for the start of the tennis season.
The right-hander had the operation in New York earlier this month and announced that she would be missing the Australian Open, which begins Jan. 20 in Melbourne.
Darts
1st woman to win in tourney eliminated
LONDON — Fallon Sherrock’s run at the darts PDC World Championship ended in the third round on Friday with a 4-2 defeat to 22nd-seeded Chris Dobey.
The 25-year-old Sherrock became the first woman to win a game in the tournament when beating Ted Evetts before following it up by stunning No. 11 Mensur Suljovic.
Sherrock is a former runner-up at the women’s world championship.
Penn State Altoona 70, Southern Virginia 58
WINCHESTER — Robbie Hicks knocked down 18 points and Cameron Gardner-Nicholson scored 15 points and pulled down 19 rebounds to lead the Lions (6-2) to a win in the opening night of the Shenandoah Shootout.
Jamier Cross led the Knights (1-12) with 16 points, Kimball Cottam added 10 points while Trey Dill grabbed 10 boards.
SVU will take on host Shenandoah, an 82-76 loser to Methodist, at 3 p.m. in the consolation game with the championship tilt slated for 5 p.m.
