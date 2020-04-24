To all of my students- I miss you all so very much!! I miss your faces and I miss your hugs! Please read and practice your math while you are home. Get outside and exercise. Learn something new so you can tell me about it next year. I think about each of you every single day and can’t wait until I can see you again. Stay safe and know that I love you and miss you! Miss Francisco
