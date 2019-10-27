NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees had the Arizona Cardinals under his surgically repaired and splint-aided thumb.
Brees passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his first game since thumb surgery more than five weeks ago, and the New Orleans Saints won their sixth straight with a 31-9 victory Sunday.
“I definitely had some butterflies, maybe a little more than usual,” Brees said. “A lot of it was just excitement. And then as game time approached, that just turned into gratitude — just grateful for the opportunity to get back out there again. I’m grateful for this team. I’m grateful for just this moment.”
With few exceptions, Brees was accurate and looked composed, even when his pass blocking collapsed. He completed 34 of 43 passes and was not sacked.
He was intercepted once, by Patrick Peterson, but was not pressured before throwing that aggressive, risky pass down the left sideline, where fullback Zach Line was double-covered.
“Bad decision,” Brees said. “Got a little greedy.”
The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on that turnover early in the second half, however, and Brees made them pay by leading three touchdown drives after that, ending with passes to running back Latavius Murray, dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill, and leading receiver Michael Thomas.
Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray completed 19 of 33 passes for 220 yards, but Arizona never reached the end zone. Eight of Murray’s completions went to Christian Kirk for 79 yards in the receiver’s return from an ankle sprain.
“We just didn’t win enough of our individual matchups today,” said receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who had two catches for 8 yards. “You have to win those against a great defense like this one.”
