VISAA DIVISION III FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, 7 p.m.
ST. Michael the Archangel at Roanoke Catholic
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Location: Roanoke
Record: 9-1
Nickname: Celtics
Coach: Bob Price
OFFENSE
2 WR Marquis Adams 6-2 163 So.
92 OT Jorge Rufino 6-0 243 Fr.
63 OG Noah Thompson 6-1 196 Sr.
69 C Andrew Vaught 6-6 260 Jr.
64 OG Luke Price 5-8 176 Jr.
61 OT Colin Hagy 6-3 348 Sr.
35 TE Dillon Porter 6-7 263 Jr.
13 QB Adrian Whorley 6-6 186 Sr.
31 RB Jackson Rice 6-0 201 Sr.
8 RB Kawuan Ray 6-1 200 Jr.
1 RB El-Amin Shareef 5-9 176 Jr.
DEFENSE
8 DE Kawuan Ray 6-1 200 Jr.
69 DT Andrew Vaught 6-6 260 Jr.
61 DT Colin Hagy 6-3 348 Sr.
35 DE Dillon Porter 6-7 263 Jr.
40 LB Chris Schiable 6-0 164 Sr.
8 LB Kawuan Ray 6-1 200 Jr.
31 LB Jackson Rice 6-0 201 Sr.
1 LB El-Amin Shareef 5-9 176 Jr.
2 CB Marquis Adams 6-2 163 So.
13 CB Adrian Whorley 6-6 186 Sr.
28 SS Jerel Rhodes 5-7 181 Fr.
ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
Location: Fredericksburg
Record: 9-1
Nickname: Warriors
Coach: Hugh Brown
OFFENSE
3 SE Chase Wormley 6-0 160 Jr.
51 OL Anthony Guevara 5-8 165 Jr.
75 OL Joseph Adams 5-10 215 Sr.
60 C Cody Ward 6-0 245 Jr.
50 OL Matthew Brown 5-9 185 Sr.
54 OL Ryan Evans 6-0 185 Sr.
6 QB Jalen Smith 6-0 185 Sr.
1 FB Shymarr Wright 5-10 215 Jr.
13 WB Hunter Showers 5-8 155 Jr.
4 WB Garrett Baker 5-7 150 So.
5 SE Adam Charles 6-1 170 So.
DEFENSE
5 DE Adam Charles 6-1 170 So.
54 DT Ryan Evans 6-0 185 Sr.
75 NG Joseph Adams 5-10 215 Sr.
51 DT Anthony Guevara 5-8 165 Jr.
50 DE Matthew Brown 5-9 185 Sr.
77 LB Shane Alexander 6-0 180 Sr.
4 LB Garrett Baker 5-7 150 So.
13 CB Hunter Showers 5-8 155 Jr.
6 CB Jalen Smith 6-0 185 Sr.
2 SS Melvin Spriggs 6-1 170 So.
81 FS Joseph Caro 5-9 150 Fr.
NOTES
Roanoke Catholic: Is playing for a fourth state title in a row and is in the final for a sixth successive year.... Won title in 2014 and lost in final in 2015. ... Averages 43.2 points per game with lone loss 20-6 at Division II finalist North Cross. ... Advanced with 60-40 first-round win at home over Nansemond-Suffolk. ... Wing-T offense led by Ray (72 carries, 939 yards, 17 TDs), Shareef (117-918, 19 TDs) and Rice (7 TDs). ... Vaught has 22 tackles for loss to lead the defense. ... Adams led Timesland with eight interceptions. ... Porter, a transfer from Pulaski County, joined the team this year.
St. Michael: School opened in 2007 but football program is three years old. ... Spent first two seasons playing in a homeschool league before joining the VISAA this year. ... Brown is a North Stafford High School graduate who played linebacker at Maryland in the 1990s under Joe Krivak. ... He is one of the founder’s of the 62-student high school, which opened with 12 students in the basement of a doctor’s office. ... School became part of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington in 2019. “We had a 12-year walk in the desert with Moses,” Brown said. ... Wright, from VHSL Class 6 school Riverbend; and Smith, a transfer from Class 5 Stafford, both have more than 1,000 yards total offense. ... Avenged 43-41 midseason loss to Fuqua with 39-22 semifinal road win last week.
— Robert Anderson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.