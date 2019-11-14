VISAA DIVISION III FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, 7 p.m.

ST. Michael the Archangel at Roanoke Catholic

ROANOKE CATHOLIC

Location: Roanoke

Record: 9-1

Nickname: Celtics

Coach: Bob Price

OFFENSE

2 WR Marquis Adams 6-2 163 So.

92 OT Jorge Rufino 6-0 243 Fr.

63 OG Noah Thompson 6-1 196 Sr.

69 C Andrew Vaught 6-6 260 Jr.

64 OG Luke Price 5-8 176 Jr.

61 OT Colin Hagy 6-3 348 Sr.

35 TE Dillon Porter 6-7 263 Jr.

13 QB Adrian Whorley 6-6 186 Sr.

31 RB Jackson Rice 6-0 201 Sr.

8 RB Kawuan Ray 6-1 200 Jr.

1 RB El-Amin Shareef 5-9 176 Jr.

DEFENSE

8 DE Kawuan Ray 6-1 200 Jr.

69 DT Andrew Vaught 6-6 260 Jr.

61 DT Colin Hagy 6-3 348 Sr.

35 DE Dillon Porter 6-7 263 Jr.

40 LB Chris Schiable 6-0 164 Sr.

8 LB Kawuan Ray 6-1 200 Jr.

31 LB Jackson Rice 6-0 201 Sr.

1 LB El-Amin Shareef 5-9 176 Jr.

2 CB Marquis Adams 6-2 163 So.

13 CB Adrian Whorley 6-6 186 Sr.

28 SS Jerel Rhodes 5-7 181 Fr.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL

Location: Fredericksburg

Record: 9-1

Nickname: Warriors

Coach: Hugh Brown

OFFENSE

3 SE Chase Wormley 6-0 160 Jr.

51 OL Anthony Guevara 5-8 165 Jr.

75 OL Joseph Adams 5-10 215 Sr.

60 C Cody Ward 6-0 245 Jr.

50 OL Matthew Brown 5-9 185 Sr.

54 OL Ryan Evans 6-0 185 Sr.

6 QB Jalen Smith 6-0 185 Sr.

1 FB Shymarr Wright 5-10 215 Jr.

13 WB Hunter Showers 5-8 155 Jr.

4 WB Garrett Baker 5-7 150 So.

5 SE Adam Charles 6-1 170 So.

DEFENSE

5 DE Adam Charles 6-1 170 So.

54 DT Ryan Evans 6-0 185 Sr.

75 NG Joseph Adams 5-10 215 Sr.

51 DT Anthony Guevara 5-8 165 Jr.

50 DE Matthew Brown 5-9 185 Sr.

77 LB Shane Alexander 6-0 180 Sr.

4 LB Garrett Baker 5-7 150 So.

13 CB Hunter Showers 5-8 155 Jr.

6 CB Jalen Smith 6-0 185 Sr.

2 SS Melvin Spriggs 6-1 170 So.

81 FS Joseph Caro 5-9 150 Fr.

NOTES

Roanoke Catholic: Is playing for a fourth state title in a row and is in the final for a sixth successive year.... Won title in 2014 and lost in final in 2015. ... Averages 43.2 points per game with lone loss 20-6 at Division II finalist North Cross. ... Advanced with 60-40 first-round win at home over Nansemond-Suffolk. ... Wing-T offense led by Ray (72 carries, 939 yards, 17 TDs), Shareef (117-918, 19 TDs) and Rice (7 TDs). ... Vaught has 22 tackles for loss to lead the defense. ... Adams led Timesland with eight interceptions. ... Porter, a transfer from Pulaski County, joined the team this year.

St. Michael: School opened in 2007 but football program is three years old. ... Spent first two seasons playing in a homeschool league before joining the VISAA this year. ... Brown is a North Stafford High School graduate who played linebacker at Maryland in the 1990s under Joe Krivak. ... He is one of the founder’s of the 62-student high school, which opened with 12 students in the basement of a doctor’s office. ... School became part of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington in 2019. “We had a 12-year walk in the desert with Moses,” Brown said. ... Wright, from VHSL Class 6 school Riverbend; and Smith, a transfer from Class 5 Stafford, both have more than 1,000 yards total offense. ... Avenged 43-41 midseason loss to Fuqua with 39-22 semifinal road win last week.

— Robert Anderson

