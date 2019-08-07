William and Mary quarterback Kilton Anderson is a 24-year-old graduate transfer, and at this stage of his complex college career, there’s probably not much he hasn’t experienced.
He started at two FBS programs, Fresno State and Coastal Carolina, and W&M is his fourth stop since high school.
“I still build the relationships with all of the guys. I enjoy their company,” Anderson said. “I think it’s more off-the-field that’s changed with me. I’m more of a drink-a-cup-of-coffee-in-the-morning, go-to-bed-by-nine guy now.”
University of Richmond quarterback Beau English is a redshirt sophomore, a transfer from Air Force who hasn’t played in a college game. English said he wants to “prove to the coaches, prove to the team, that I can be a guy they can put out there.”
Although the dual-threat QBs have very different portfolios, they’re in the same boat during August: trying to become a starter.
Anderson grew up in Florida and moved to the state of Washington late in his high-school career. He sat out his first year at Fresno State, and then started five games of the eight he played as a redshirt freshman.
A shoulder injury and coaching change at Fresno State influenced Anderson to transfer, and he spent a semester at New Mexico Military Institute before moving to Coastal Carolina, where he started six times. Then there was a coaching change at Coastal Carolina.
“I just think it was in my best interest to find a better opportunity to not only set myself up on the field, but also for my future, a better degree program,” Anderson said of his move to W&M.
He recognized the Tribe’s GoGo offense as comparable to triple-option systems in which he played.
He competes with junior Ted Hefter (three starts in 2018), junior Shon Mitchell (six starts in 2018), and freshman Hollis Mathis.
“Every practice for us is critical in terms of the evaluation,” said Mike London, W&M’s first-year coach.
The Tribe (4-6, 3-4 CAA) averaged 13.6 points and finished last in the league in total offense (241.5 ypg).
At DeMatha High in Hyattsville, Maryland, the 6-2, 200-pound English ended his career as the school’s all-time leading passer (4,558 yards) while completing 66% of his attempts. He was looking for a program that emphasized the pass more than Air Force. After English entered the NCAA national transfer database, Richmond was the first school to contact him.
English competes with junior Joe Mancuso (four starts in 2018), junior Reid Chenault (Goochland, one start in 2018), and freshman Jackson Walker.
“Joe has been good. Reid has probably thrown a few too many picks, but he’s a smart player, a good player. And then Beau is coming along. He’s learning a new offense, a new system, how we do things,” UR coach Russ Huesman said.
The Spiders threw more interceptions (18) than touchdown passes (15) last season, when they went 4-7 (2-6 CAA).