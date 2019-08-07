RICHMOND — The Washington Redskins play their first preseason game of the season on Thursday when they visit the Cleveland Browns. For the team’s rookies, it will be their first taste of the NFL.
All eyes will be on quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the first-round pick from Ohio State.
“I’m excited, man. It’s been a little bit,” said Haskins. “I haven’t played in a game since last year, so the biggest thing is doing the same routine — getting ready for the game, how to study, how to prepare, how to get my body ready and you know, just trying to figure out whatever role I have in that game to do the best of my ability.”
Haskins, Case Keenum and former Cave Spring and Liberty University star Josh Woodrum are expected to rotate at quarterback, while veteran Colt McCoy continues to recover from offseason surgery.
The Redskins also selected Haskins’ teammate at Ohio State, receiver Terry McLaurin, in the third round. McLaurin said he can’t wait to get on the field and play against someone other than his fellow Redskins.
“For me, I finally feel like I made it in the NFL,” he said. “What’s really helped me was playing in big-time situations at Ohio State. I know the NFL is different, but as far as having the lights on me, I don’t feel that pressure.”
One of the team’s two seventh round picks was Jordan Brailford, a linebacker out of Oklahoma State. Brailford, who started camp on the PUP list, is trying to downplay the excitement but thinks he’ll be excited closer to game time.
As the rookies await their first test on an NFL field, they’ll have veterans who can help guide them and share their past experiences.
Trey Quinn, the team’s second year receiver, didn’t have the best preseason debut last season.
“I got smoked on the second play. I got rushed to the emergency room that game,” said Quinn.
“I was excited going in; my dad came up for the couple plays I had. So, I was, nonetheless, excited to get out there and play ball. (It was) short lived, but I got out there the next week and did what I could. I’d say the second week of preseason was my first NFL game.”
Chase Roullier has played in all but three games since being drafted in 2017. Roullier, who played for Wyoming, immediately realized the NFL was a brand-new level of competition.
“It’s a bit of a rude awakening in a lot of ways. You’re playing at an NFL game speed for the first time and that’s a significant step up from whatever level you were playing at,” he said. “Players are much smarter out there, so there’s not much you can do to trick the defense. You need to really think on your feet out there.”
Roullier sees the preseason as a dream come true for those rookies who have yet to play on an NFL field.
“That’s the first time as a rookie you’re getting some padded work,” said Roullier. “In OTAs you’re able to get some fundamental stuff, but it’s not until you put the pads on that you’re able to truly get the swing of the NFL. It’s something that’s a dream come true, being out there in an NFL uniform.”