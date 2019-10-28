The Washington Redskins have relented on their season-long stance that they will not trade holdout left tackle Trent Williams, raising the possibility that a deal could be completed before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
However, there also was lingering skepticism around the league that a team will make an offer for Williams substantial enough to prompt the Redskins to complete a trade.
Multiple people familiar with the views of the Redskins’ front office said that a trade of Williams, a former Pro Bowl selection, could happen. One member of the organization said that such a deal is “always possible,” but also expressed surprise that speculation about a Williams trade resurfaced Monday. The league-owned NFL Network first reported that the Redskins were open to the possibility of trading Williams.
A person who has dealings with the Redskins’ front office said that the team is open to making “a blockbuster deal” involving Williams if an enticing trade offer comes along. But the person, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of trade talks, expressed skepticism that any team will make an offer substantial enough for the Redskins to act: “No one will do it,” the person predicted.
It was not clear what the Redskins would deem a suitable offer for Williams. The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots have been among the teams linked to Williams in trade speculation this season. The Patriots are unbeaten, at 8-0, as they seek what would be a seventh Super Bowl title with Bill Belichick as their coach and Tom Brady as their quarterback. The Browns, with a record of 2-5, have been one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments, but apparently remain a potential buyer as the trade deadline approaches — 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday.
Before Monday, the prevalent view league-wide was that the Redskins would consider trading Williams during the upcoming offseason but would not do so during the season, even with their record at 1-7 and Williams steadfastly refusing to play for Washington.
He did not participate in offseason workouts or report to the team during training camp or once the regular season was underway, racking up fines and missing salary in the process.
The Williams situation stemmed in part from the team’s medical staff misdiagnosing a growth on his scalp during the offseason. The medical issue gave Williams “a scare,” according to one person with knowledge of the situation, and Williams made the decision that he no longer wanted to play for the team. The Redskins’ strategy throughout the standoff had been to wait Williams out in the hopes that financial factors would drive him to return, but with the trade deadline approaching and Williams staying away for the season’s first eight games, the organization has changed its approach.
“It’s interesting when all these reports come up and come out,” Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “Some have credence, some don’t, and I look at the trade deadline in terms of our organization whatever happens, happens. I’m not privy to anything of that nature at this juncture. . . . If I had something to report, I would. But to speculate, it wouldn’t be fair to anybody, fans, players.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.