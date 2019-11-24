LANDOVER, Md. — The Washington Redskins didn’t score an offensive touchdown, but they found a way to escape with a 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled with accuracy all day, but found rookie receiver Terry McLaurin on the game’s final drive to put the Washington in field goal range.
An emotional Haskins gave McLaurin, his college teammate, an extended hug on the sideline after the win was secured.
“That play was a testimony of overcoming adversity throughout the game,” Haskins said. “That moment was special for me because even back in college, Terry was one of the first guys to believe in me. We’re on the same team together. I think he is a great player, great dude and even better person.”
The Redskins, now 2-9, won at FedEx Field for the first time in more than a calendar year.
McLaurin has emerged as the MVP of this lost Redskins season, and is a contender for the league’s rookie of the year award. His 72 yards on five catches led the team, with four coming in a contested fashion.
He likely would have had a touchdown as well if he hadn’t been overthrown by Haskins in the end zone, but his biggest catch came on third-and-5 on the final drive, setting up kicker Dustin Hopkins for the game-winning kick.
McLaurin got the better of All-Pro cornerback Darius Slay throughout the day.
The defense and special teams handled the rest, as the Redskins’ defense harassed Lions backup quarterback Jeff Driskel into two interceptions, and kick returner Steven Sims muffed a kickoff before picking it up and running it 94 yards for Washington’s only touchdown.
Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan left the game with a concussion in the second half — Kerrigan hasn’t missed a game since his rookie season, 2011.
This being the Redskins, the day also included its typical share of controversy.
The Redskins did not play cornerback Josh Norman, who has struggled this season. Norman was healthy for the game but was only used on special teams. Interim coach Bill Callahan chalked it up to Norman “battling some things,” but wouldn’t commit to Norman returning to a starting spot.
Before the game, safety Montae Nicholson did his pregame stretching while wearing a mask that made him look like the comic-book character The Joker. Nicholson has been investigated by police after the death of 21-year-old Julia Crabbe a week and a half ago — Crabbe was at Nicholson’s home, and a search warrant later turned up drugs at the home. Nicholson said there was nothing to the mask.
“That’s something me and [safety Landon Collins] have been doing,” Nicholson said. “We bought a bunch of them off Amazon. I’m a Joker fan. ... There was really nothing behind it, that was just the one I chose to wear pregame this week.”
Crabbe’s family attended the game wearing T-shirts and spoke to local TV reporters asking police to continue their investigation into the death.
