BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech hasn’t been shy about playing first-year players throughout coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.
That trend has continued in 2019, with five players already burning their redshirt and four more one game away. Those players aren’t just filling special teams roles either. The Hokies have four first-year players (three true freshmen) in starting roles.
Tech redshirted 17 players in 2018 and 14 in 2016 and 2017. Eight of the 17 who redshirted last year got playing time. The NCAA changed the redshirt rule before the 2018 season to allow student-athletes to play in up to four games without burning a year of eligibility.
Here’s a breakdown of where Tech’s entire 2019 class stands after five games:
In the game
Virginia Tech has five first-year players (four true freshmen) from the team’s 2019 signing class that have already burned their redshirt.
Three are on Tech’s defensive front: Dashawn Crawford, Mario Kendricks and Norell Pollard. Crawford has 12 tackles (five solo) with two for a loss and a sack.
Pollard and Kendricks got their most significant playing time of the season last week against Miami, with Crawford going down with an injury at the end of the first half. Pollard has 10 tackles (three solo) and a sack while Kendricks has six tackles (five solo) with 3.5 for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
“Norell went from playing 13 plays the week before to 44 plays this last week,” Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster said. “So there’s a significant number of plays that he played much more than a week before. And that’s what those guys have got to be ready for. Every day, they’ve got to continue to work hard in practice and do the little things right.”
Running back Keshawn King is Tech’s second-leading rusher through five games. He has 46 carries for 210 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with a touchdown. He played a key role in Tech’s Sept. 7 win over Old Dominion with his first career 100-yard game. But King isn’t the only freshman with big offensive role this season.
Wide receiver Tayvion Robinson has emerged as Tech’s go-to receiver. Robinson has 19 catches for a team-high 197 yards with a touchdown. He also has four carries for 27 yards and three kick returns for 64 yards.
“He’s one of those people that’s different, we all learn differently. Very rarely has he repeated a mistake,” Fuente said. “He can take it from the classroom to the field. He can take correction. He understands the big picture. When you’re communicating with him, he kind of understand how his piece of the puzzle fits in.”
On the bubble
Tech has a short list of players on the bubble after five games.
It’s possible that Tech will try to preserve Nick Gallo’s redshirt thanks to strong depth at tight end, but Gallo has been a key player on special teams. He also got playing time at tight end down the stretch against Old Dominion after Dalton Keene went down with an injury.
Fuente was asked about Gallo after the Miami game and didn’t make it sound like the coaching staff was interested in putting the tight end on the bench to preserve his redshirt.
“I think he’s got a chance to be a really, really good player,” Fuente said. “We are going to need him as we go through the season.”
Tech would have to change its offensive game plan if it plans to redshirt Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester, who both have played in four games. The two quickly climbed up the depth chart into the starting lineup and don’t look ready to give up their spots. Hudson is coming off his best game of the season against a talented Miami defensive front.
“I just feel like he gets more athletic and looks better every single week,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said of Hudson. “I know he’s getting more comfortable with what we are doing and how to do those things, that helps too. He gets better every day. We couldn’t be more excited about him and what he’s doing at that spot.”
Redshirting?
Tech has 11 first-year players yet to make their debut. This group is likely to redshirt, but that doesn’t mean they won’t play at all this season.
“We’re trying to manage that number with them and save them for the last four games when maybe we’re more thing and try to find ways to alternate those guys through,” Fuente said.
That playing time could come earlier if Tech suffers some injuries.
Defensive tackle is a position to watch in the coming weeks with Dashawn Crawford’s status up in the air. While he didn’t suffer a “serious” injury against Miami, according to Justin Fuente, he might miss some time. Junior college transfer Jaden Cunningham and freshman Josh Fuga could be needed to shore up the team’s depth.
Two other players that are redshirting this season for Virginia Tech are offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and linebacker Keshon Artis. The NCAA rejected Hoffman’s waiver request for immediate eligibility, but he will be able to redshirt and preserve his two years of eligibility left. Artis, who played in 11 games last year as a true freshman, played in the first four games this season, but he hasn’t had an opportunity to get many reps at linebacker.
