The Rail Yard Dawgs did not get the win they desperately needed, but a 2-1 overtime loss to Huntsville on Friday night gave Roanoke one point in the standings. Considering it’s just the third game in the season’s first 10 that netted any points, the game wasn’t a complete loss.
Roanoke had two offensive chances in the first minute of the sudden-death overtime, but it was Huntsville’s Tanner Karty who got the game-winner 1:04 into the extra session.
Goalie Jake Theut made his second start for the Dawgs, his first since being re-signed by the team after Stephen Klein was waived. Theut made 42 saves. The only score he surrendered in regulation came on a point-blank rebound by Gregg Burmaster after Thuet stopped a shot by Sy Nutkevitch.
“We need to play a perfect game when we’re on a skid like this,” said Roanoke coach Dan Bremner, who praised Theut’s play in net. “We have individual mistakes that are absolutely killing us. Absolute daggers. What’s a step in the right direction is we probably played 45 minutes of good hockey tonight.”
Roanoke’s goal was the first of the year by defenseman Joe Sova, coming at 3:21 of the second period.
The Havoc outshot Roanoke 44-26, scoring their lone goal in regulation on their only power play of the game.
