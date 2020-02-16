HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Matt O’Dea buried a top-shelf shot with 8:13 left in the third period as the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs rallied in the final frame to claim a 3-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc at Pharmacy First Ice Arena on Sunday evening.
After a scoreless first period, Rob Darrar gave the Havoc a 1-0 lead with his team-leading 16th goal of the season on the power play. Travis Armstrong drew the Dawgs even at the 12:13 mark when he intercepted a pass and scored on Huntsville goalie Mike DeLaVergne on the breakaway.
Kyle Sharkey restored the Havoc lead early in the third period, but the Dawgs rallied in the second half of the period with Brantley Sherwood netting a power-play marker to tie the game at two. Just 52 seconds later, on an odd-man rush, O’Dea blasted a shot that beat DeLaVergne just under the crossbar to stake the Dawgs to a 3-2 lead. Huntsville pulled the goalie for the last minute but could not find the equalizer.
Austyn Roudebush earned his second win of the season for Roanoke, stopping 27 shots, while his Havoc counterpart DeLaVergne made 32 saves.
Rail Yard Dawgs 3, Havoc 2
Roanoke 0 1 2 -- 3
Huntsville 0 1 1 -- 2
First period -- Scoring - none. Penalties -- HSV Brandup (roughing) 1:32, HSV Sharkey (interference) 11:28, ROA Osaka (tripping) 17:04, ROA Schultz (roughing) 20:00.
Second period -- 1. Huntsville, Darrar 16 (power play) (Trask, Nutkevitch) 0:33 2. Roanoke, Armstrong 5 (unassisted) 12:13. Penalties -- ROA Nenadal (slashing) 1:52, ROA Armstrong (high sticking) 3:17, ROA Schultz (fighting) 5:50, HSV Kanter (fighting) 5:50, ROA Riccardi (tripping) 6:21, ROA Nenadal (10-min. misconduct -- inciting opponent) 6:21, ROA O’Brien (elbowing) 9:58, ROA Schultz (fighting) 16:37, HSV Braid (fighting) 16:37.
Third period -- 3. Huntsville, Sharkey 15 (Condon, Darrar) 3:30, 4. Roanoke, Sherwood 5 (power play) (Riccardi, Ortiz) 10:55, 5. Roanoke, O’Dea 2 (Nenadal, Schultz) 11:47. Penalties -- ROA Schultz (slashing) 6:23, HSV Brandrup (match penalty - illegal check to head) 9:50, HSV Johansson (tripping) 10:38, ROA Sherwood (hooking) 11:35, HSV Verbeek (tripping) 12:21, ROA Schultz (roughing) 19:31.
Shots on goal -- Roanoke 13-6-16--35; Huntsville 11-7-11--29.
Power play opportunities -- Roanoke 1 of 6; Huntsville 1 of 8.
Goalies -- Roanoke, Roudebush 2-1-1 (29 shots - 27 saves); Huntsville, DeLaVergne 4-8-1 (35-32).
Referee -- Dan Grimaudo. Linesmen -- Mitchell Hunt, Dan Huntington.
A -- 4,730.
LATE SATURDAY
Ice Bears 4, Rail Yard Dawgs 3, OT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Josh Pietrantonio scored a rare power-play goal with 19 seconds left in overtime to give Knoxville an overtime victory over Roanoke on Saturday evening.
Roanoke scored the only goal of the first period as Marcus Ortiz netted the first of his two goals in the game, and his first in a Dawgs’ jersey, to send them to the first intermission up 1-0.
Knoxville wasted little time to tie the game as Stefan Brucato scored just 23 seconds into the second period. Scott Cuthrell gave the Bears a 2-1 lead at 8:28 of the second, but Roanoke’s Austin Daae knocked home a rebound off a Josh Nenadal shot past Knoxville goalie Joseph Murdaca to re-tie the game. Anthony McVeigh, however, gave the Bears a 3-2 lead going to the second intermission with a goal assisted by Dwyer Tschantz.
Ortiz again found the back of the net with just under seven minutes remaining to tie the game at three.
In overtime, Roanoke’s Brad Riccardi was assessed an interference penalty with 1:10 left to give Knoxville a 4-on-3 power play, which they converted with 19 seconds left as Pietrantonio deflected a Jason Price pass past Henry Dill for the game-winning goal.
Dill stopped 28 shots for the Dawgs, while Murdaca was credited with 36 saves in the victory.
