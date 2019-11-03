TIMESLAND TOP 10

1. Lord Botetourt (9-0)

2. Salem (8-1)

3. Pulaski County (8-1)

4. Blacksburg (6-3)

5. Northside (6-3)

6. Franklin County (5-4)

7. Magna Vista (7-2)

8. Hidden Valley (5-4)

9. Galax (7-1)

10. Jefferson Forest (5-4)

BLUE RIDGE

DISTRICT OVERALL

y-Lord Botetourt 4 0 9 0

Northside 3 1 6 3

Franklin County 2 2 5 4

William Byrd 2 2 3 6

William Fleming 1 3 3 6

Staunton River 0 4 1 8

Friday’s games

William Byrd at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT

Magna Vista 4 1 7 2

George Washington 4 1 6 3

Bassett 3 2 5 4

Halifax County 3 2 5 4

Patrick County 3 3 5 5

Tunstall 1 4 1 8

Martinsville 0 5 0 9

Friday’s games

Magna Vista at Bassett, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Halifax County, 7 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE

y-Salem 5 0 8 1

Pulaski County 4 1 8 1

Blacksburg 3 2 6 3

Hidden Valley 3 2 5 4

Patrick Henry 2 4 6 4

Christiansburg 1 4 4 5

Cave Spring 0 5 1 8

Friday’s games

Blacksburg at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Cave Spring, 7 p.m.

Salem at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE

y-Heritage 6 0 8 1

E.C. Glass 5 1 8 1

Liberty Christian 5 1 7 2

Jefferson Forest 3 3 5 4

Brookville 3 3 4 5

Amherst County 1 5 1 8

Rustburg 1 5 3 6

Liberty 0 6 1 8

Friday’s games

E.C. Glass at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst County, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

y-Graham 4 0 7 2

Richlands 3 1 5 4

Tazewell 2 2 5 4

Marion 1 3 3 6

Lebanon 1 3 1 8

Virginia High 1 3 1 8

Thursday’s Game

Marion at Graham, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Lebanon at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Richlands, 7 p.m.

VALLEY

y-Spotswood 4 0 9 0

Rockbridge County 3 1 7 2

Harrisonburg 3 1 5 4

Turner Ashby 2 2 5 4

Broadway 0 4 0 9

Waynesboro 0 4 0 9

Friday’s games

Broadway at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at Harrisonburg, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE

y-PH-Glade Spring 3 0 9 0

Chilhowie 2 1 7 2

Rural Retreat 2 2 4 4

Holston 1 2 6 3

Northwood 0 3 1 8

Friday’s games

Holston at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring at Northwood, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE

y-Galax 3 0 7 1

George Wythe 3 1 6 2

Grayson County 1 2 3 6

Auburn 1 3 5 5

Fort Chiswell 1 3 4 6

Friday’s games

Galax at Grayson County, 7 p.m.

Rural Retreat at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

PIONEER

y-Narrows 4 0 9 0

Covington 3 1 5 4

Parry McCluer 3 1 3 6

Bath County 1 3 1 8

Eastern Montgomery 1 3 1 8

Craig County 0 4 2 7

Friday’s games

Bath County at Covington, 7 p.m.

Eastern Montgomery at Craig County, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Narrows, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS

Radford 4 1 7 2

Glenvar 4 1 5 4

Floyd County 4 2 6 4

James River 2 3 4 5

Carroll County 2 3 3 6

Giles 2 3 2 7

Alleghany 0 5 1 8

Friday’s games

Alleghany at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Radford, 7 p.m.

James River at Giles, 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT

x-North Cross 3 0 9 1

Blue Ridge 2 1 8 3

Hargrave Military 1 2 2 7

Fishburne Military 0 3 2 6

Division II playoff games

Atlantic Shores Christian at North Cross, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Christchurch at Blue Ridge, TBA

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic 8 1

Friday’s playoff game

Portsmouth Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.

x-won district or conference title.

y-clinched tie for district title.

