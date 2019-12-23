CHILHOWIE — Kacie Shaffner tossed in a game-high 42 points as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second overtime period and held on for the win.
Katie Barr paced the Warriors with 39 points, including six 3-pointers.
GRAYSON COUNTY (2-6)
Pope 4, Brown 7, Reeves 4, Shaffner 42, Cunningham 1, Bennett 6.
CHILHOWIE (1-7)
Lane 7, Ballenger 9, Sheets 4, Goodwin 4, Barr 39.
Grayson County 8 8 12 18 6 12 — 64
Chilhowie 12 11 12 11 6 11 — 63
3-point goals — Grayson 2 (Shaffner 2), Chilhowie 8 (Barr 6, Lane, Ballinger).
boys basketball
NONDISTRICT
George Wythe 75, Chilhowie 43
WYTHEVILLE — Peyton Coe scored 20 points as the Maroons outscored the Warriors 40-11 in the second half, including a 14-1 run midway through the fourth quarter.
Dorian McMillian scored 15 points and Avery Mabe added 10 for George Wythe.
Ray Berry paced Chilhowie with 11 points.
CHILHOWIE (4-4)
Trell 6, Martin 3, Berry 11, Puckett 2, Doss 7, Walters 6, Phelps 2, Gilley 2, Kistler 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (4-0)
Blevins 2, Coe 2, Tillison 4, Da. McMillian 8, McCall 4, Martin 2, Molina 2, Do. McMillian 15, Goode 8, Mabe 10.
Chilhowie 14 18 7 4 — 43
George Wythe 14 21 16 24 — 73
3-point goals — Chilhowie 5 (Berry 2, Trell, Martin, Doss), George Wythe 7 (Coe 2, Do. McMillian 2, Mabe 2, Goode)
JV — George Wythe won 47-39.
