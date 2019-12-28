BOYS

THURSDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville 51, McMichael (N.C.) 44

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Richlands 80, Rye Cove 44

Lee 55, Grundy 54

Ridgeview 73, Northwood 62

J.I. Burton 71, Chilhowie 58

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista 64, Carlisle 63

Dan River 76, Holy Cross 34

Green Run 80. Westover Christian 23

George Washington 76, Faith Christian 20

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Lord Botetourt 45, Hidden Valley 45

Cave Spring 77, Floyd County 53

Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51

Broadway 64, William Fleming 57

FRIDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Morehead (N.C.) 49, Martinsville 48

Buckingham County Holiday Classic

At Buckingham County H.S.

Appomattox County 64, Staunton River 56

Buffalo Gap Invitational

At Buffalo Gap H.S.

Buffalo Gap 62, James River 58

Riverheads 50, Altavista 40

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Charlottesville H.S.

Western Albemarle 62, Stafford 42

Albemarle 62, Liberty 45

West Potomac 66, Nelson County 56

Charlottesville 75, Kettle Run 40

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Auburn 79, Johnson County (Tenn.) 38

Fort Chiswell 68, Galax 40

Radford 58, Abingdon 53

George Wythe 56, Pulaski County 49

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Union 69, J.I. Burton 56

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Consolation semifinals

Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47

Holy Cross 71, Faith Christian 59

Championship semifinals

Green Run 91, Magna Vista 41

George Washington 63, Dan River 45

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Consolation semifinals

Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52

William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28

Championship semifinals

Cave Spring 81, Lord Botetourt 70

Salem 73, Broadway 64

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51

Christiansburg 75, Franklin County 67

William Byrd 58, Rockbridge County 42

Northside 79, Brookville 44

SATURDAY

Buckingham County Holiday Classic

At Buckingham County H.S.

Buckingham 48, Staunton River 30

Buffalo Gap Invitational

At Buffalo Gap H.S.

Riverheads 58, James River 49

Buffalo Gap 77, Altavista 64

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Stafford 47, Liberty 37

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Consolation semifinals

Abingdon 90, Johnson County (Tenn.) 40

Pulaski County 52, Galax 31

Championship semifinals

Radford 55, Auburn 38

George Wythe 65, Fort Chiswell 61

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Westover Christian 65, Faith Christian 50 (7th place)

Carlisle 84, Holy Cross 38 (5th place)

Dan River 61, Magna Vista 42 (3rd place)

Green Run 71, George Washington 47

K-Guard Holiday Classic

At Salem Civic Center

Jefferson Forest 53, Hidden Valley 48 (7th place)

Floyd County vs. William Fleming, 4:30 p.m. (5th place)

Broadway 65, Lord Botetourt 60 (3rd place)

Cave Spring 71, Salem 67 , OT

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Consolation semifinals

Franklin County 78, Chatham 50

Rockbridge County 51, Brookville 41

Championship semifinals

Liberty Christian 64, Christiansburg 40

Northside 82, William Byrd 40

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

West Wilkes (N.C.) 75, Rural Retreat 42

Grayson County vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic

At Western Albemarle H.S.

Liberty vs. TBA

First Community Bank Christmas Tournament

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Galax vs. Johnson County (Tenn.), 4 p.m. (Seventh place)

Abingdon vs. Pulaski County, 5:30 p.m. (Fifth place)

Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m. (Third place)

Radford vs. George Wythe, 8:30 p.m. (Championship)

Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic

At UVa-Wise

Chilhowie vs. Rye Cove, 1 p.m.

Star City Tire & Battery NIT

At Northside H.S.

Chatham vs. Brookville (Seventh place), 2:30 p.m.

Franklin County vs. Rockbridge County (Fifth place), 4:15 p.m.

Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, 6 p.m. (Third place)

Liberty Christian vs. Northside, 7:45 p.m. (Championship)

GIRLS

THURSDAY

Battle of the Border Classic

At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.

Martinsville 68, Morehead 37

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

St. Anne’s-Belfield 59, Potomac 34

Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56

Miller 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61

Hampton 70, T.C. Williams 45

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista 54, George Washington 26

FRIDAY

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

St. Anne’s-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Faith Christian 46, George Washington 33

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44

Franklin County 31, Liberty Christian 27

Abingdon 55, Brookville 25

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

West Wilkes (N.C.) 56, Grayson County 27

Alleghany (N.C) 67, Rural Retreat 49

Emory & Henry Christmas Showcase

At Emory & Henry University

State Line Home School Rush 42, Fort Chiswell 40, OT

SATURDAY

Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament

At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton

Pulaski County 56, Miller School 52

Be Better Classic

At Patrick Henry H.S.

William Fleming 50, vs. Ardrey Kell, N.C., 41

Highland Spring 63, Patrick Henry 49

Harry Johnson Holiday Classic

At George Washington H.S., Danville

Magna Vista 48, Faith Christian 34

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Consolation semifinals

E.C. Glass 48, Liberty Christian 34

Brookville 44, Salem 43

Championship semifinals

Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 45

Abingdon 53, Cave Spring 24

Alleghany Christmas Invitational

At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.

Rural Retreat 41, West Wilkes (N.C.) 40

Alleghany (N.C.) 46, Grayson County 32

MONDAY

Knights Winter Classic

At Cave Spring Middle School

Salem vs. Liberty Christian (Seventh place), 2 p.m.

Brookville vs. E.C. Glass (Fifth place), 3:45 p.m.

Franklin County vs. Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m. (Third place)

Lord Botetourt vs. Abingdon, 7:15 p.m. (Championship)

