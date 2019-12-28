BOYS
THURSDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville 51, McMichael (N.C.) 44
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Richlands 80, Rye Cove 44
Lee 55, Grundy 54
Ridgeview 73, Northwood 62
J.I. Burton 71, Chilhowie 58
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista 64, Carlisle 63
Dan River 76, Holy Cross 34
Green Run 80. Westover Christian 23
George Washington 76, Faith Christian 20
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Lord Botetourt 45, Hidden Valley 45
Cave Spring 77, Floyd County 53
Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51
Broadway 64, William Fleming 57
FRIDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Morehead (N.C.) 49, Martinsville 48
Buckingham County Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County H.S.
Appomattox County 64, Staunton River 56
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap H.S.
Buffalo Gap 62, James River 58
Riverheads 50, Altavista 40
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Charlottesville H.S.
Western Albemarle 62, Stafford 42
Albemarle 62, Liberty 45
West Potomac 66, Nelson County 56
Charlottesville 75, Kettle Run 40
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Auburn 79, Johnson County (Tenn.) 38
Fort Chiswell 68, Galax 40
Radford 58, Abingdon 53
George Wythe 56, Pulaski County 49
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Union 69, J.I. Burton 56
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Consolation semifinals
Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47
Holy Cross 71, Faith Christian 59
Championship semifinals
Green Run 91, Magna Vista 41
George Washington 63, Dan River 45
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Consolation semifinals
Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52
William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28
Championship semifinals
Cave Spring 81, Lord Botetourt 70
Salem 73, Broadway 64
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51
Christiansburg 75, Franklin County 67
William Byrd 58, Rockbridge County 42
Northside 79, Brookville 44
SATURDAY
Buckingham County Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County H.S.
Buckingham 48, Staunton River 30
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap H.S.
Riverheads 58, James River 49
Buffalo Gap 77, Altavista 64
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Stafford 47, Liberty 37
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Consolation semifinals
Abingdon 90, Johnson County (Tenn.) 40
Pulaski County 52, Galax 31
Championship semifinals
Radford 55, Auburn 38
George Wythe 65, Fort Chiswell 61
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Westover Christian 65, Faith Christian 50 (7th place)
Carlisle 84, Holy Cross 38 (5th place)
Dan River 61, Magna Vista 42 (3rd place)
Green Run 71, George Washington 47
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Jefferson Forest 53, Hidden Valley 48 (7th place)
Floyd County vs. William Fleming, 4:30 p.m. (5th place)
Broadway 65, Lord Botetourt 60 (3rd place)
Cave Spring 71, Salem 67 , OT
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Consolation semifinals
Franklin County 78, Chatham 50
Rockbridge County 51, Brookville 41
Championship semifinals
Liberty Christian 64, Christiansburg 40
Northside 82, William Byrd 40
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
West Wilkes (N.C.) 75, Rural Retreat 42
Grayson County vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 6:30 p.m.
MONDAY
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Liberty vs. TBA
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Galax vs. Johnson County (Tenn.), 4 p.m. (Seventh place)
Abingdon vs. Pulaski County, 5:30 p.m. (Fifth place)
Auburn vs. Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m. (Third place)
Radford vs. George Wythe, 8:30 p.m. (Championship)
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie vs. Rye Cove, 1 p.m.
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Chatham vs. Brookville (Seventh place), 2:30 p.m.
Franklin County vs. Rockbridge County (Fifth place), 4:15 p.m.
Christiansburg vs. William Byrd, 6 p.m. (Third place)
Liberty Christian vs. Northside, 7:45 p.m. (Championship)
GIRLS
THURSDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville 68, Morehead 37
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
St. Anne’s-Belfield 59, Potomac 34
Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56
Miller 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61
Hampton 70, T.C. Williams 45
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista 54, George Washington 26
FRIDAY
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
St. Anne’s-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Faith Christian 46, George Washington 33
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44
Franklin County 31, Liberty Christian 27
Abingdon 55, Brookville 25
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
West Wilkes (N.C.) 56, Grayson County 27
Alleghany (N.C) 67, Rural Retreat 49
Emory & Henry Christmas Showcase
At Emory & Henry University
State Line Home School Rush 42, Fort Chiswell 40, OT
SATURDAY
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
Pulaski County 56, Miller School 52
Be Better Classic
At Patrick Henry H.S.
William Fleming 50, vs. Ardrey Kell, N.C., 41
Highland Spring 63, Patrick Henry 49
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista 48, Faith Christian 34
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Consolation semifinals
E.C. Glass 48, Liberty Christian 34
Brookville 44, Salem 43
Championship semifinals
Lord Botetourt 49, Franklin County 45
Abingdon 53, Cave Spring 24
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
Rural Retreat 41, West Wilkes (N.C.) 40
Alleghany (N.C.) 46, Grayson County 32
MONDAY
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Salem vs. Liberty Christian (Seventh place), 2 p.m.
Brookville vs. E.C. Glass (Fifth place), 3:45 p.m.
Franklin County vs. Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m. (Third place)
Lord Botetourt vs. Abingdon, 7:15 p.m. (Championship)
