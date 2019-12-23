BOYS
THURSDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville vs. McMichael, N.C., 6 p.m.
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Richlands vs. Rye Cove, 4 p.m.
Lee vs. Grundy, 5:30 p.m.
Northwood vs. Ridgeview, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie vs. J.I. Burton, 8:30 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista vs. Carlisle, 1 p.m.
Dan River vs. Holy Cross, 3 p.m.
Westover Christian vs. Green Run, 6 p.m.
George Washington vs. Faith Christian, 8 p.m.
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Lord Botetourt vs. Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.
Cave Spring vs. Floyd County, 4:30 p.m.
Salem vs. Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
William Fleming vs. Broadway, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville vs. Morehead, N.C., 6 p.m.
Buckingham County Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County H.S.
Staunton River vs. Appomattox County, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap H.S.
James River vs. Buffalo Gap, 6:45 p.m.
Altavista vs. Riverheads, 8:30 p.m.
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Charlottesville H.S.
Western Albemarle vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.
Liberty vs. Albemarle, 3:45 p.m.
Nelson County vs. West Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
Charlottesville vs. Kettle Run, 7:15 p.m.
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Auburn vs. Johnson County (Tenn.), 4 p.m.
Fort Chiswell vs. Galax, 5:30 p.m.
Radford vs. Abingdon, 7 p.m.
George Wythe vs. Pulaski County, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie-J.I. Burton winner vs. Union, 8:30 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Consolation semifinals
Carlisle-Magna Vista loser vs. Green Run-Westover Christian loser, 1 p.m.
Dan River-Holy Cross loser vs. George Washington-Faith Christian loser, 3 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Carlisle-Magna Vista winner vs. Green Run-Westover Christian winner, 6 p.m.
Dan River-Holy Cross winner vs. George Washington-Faith Christian winner, 8 p.m.
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Consolation semifinals
Lord Botetourt-Hidden Valley loser vs. Cave Spring-Floyd County loser, 3 p.m.
Salem-Jefferson Forest loser vs. William Fleming-Broadway loser, 4:30 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Lord Botetourt-Hidden Valley winner vs. Cave Spring-Floyd County winner, 6 p.m.
Salem-Jefferson Forest winner vs. William Fleming-Broadway winner, 7:30 p.m.
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Liberty Christian vs. Chatham, 2:30 p.m.
Christiansburg vs. Franklin County, 4:15 p.m.
William Byrd vs. Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Northside vs. Brookville, 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
Buckingham County Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County H.S.
Staunton River vs. Buckingham County, 8 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap H.S.
James River vs. Riverheads, noon
Altavista vs. Buffalo Gap, 1:45 p.m.
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Liberty vs. TBA
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Consolation semifinals
Auburn-Johnson County (Tenn.) loser vs. Radford-Abingdon loser, 4 p.m.
Fort Chiswell-Galax loser vs. George Wythe-Pulaski County loser, 5:30 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Auburn-Johnson County (Tenn.) winner vs. Radford-Abingdon winner, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell-Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Pulaski County winner, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie-J.I. Burton loser vs. Lee-Grundy loser, 5:30 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Seventh place, 1 p.m.
Fourth place, 3 p.m.
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 8 p.m.
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Seventh place, 3 p.m.
Fifth place, 4:30 p.m.
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Consolation semifinals
Liberty Christian-Chatham loser vs. Christiansburg-Franklin County loser, 2:30 p.m.
William Byrd-Rockbridge County loser vs. Northside-Brookville loser, 4:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Liberty Christian-Chatham winner vs. Christiansburg-Franklin County winner, 6 p.m.
William Byrd-Rockbridge County winner vs. Northside-Brookville winner, 7:45 p.m.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Liberty vs. TBA
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Seventh place, 4 p.m.
Fifth place, 5:30 p.m.
Third place, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie vs. TBA
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Seventh place, 2:30 p.m.
Fifth place, 4:15 p.m.
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS
THURSDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville vs. McMichael, N.C., 3 p.m.
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
St. Anne’s-Belfield vs. Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Pulaski County vs. Menchville, 6 p.m.
Miller vs. Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton vs. T.C. Williams, 9 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
George Washington vs. Magna Vista, 11 a.m.
FRIDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville vs. Morehead, N.C., 4:30 p.m.
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
Pulaski County vs. TBA
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Faith Christian vs. George Washington, 11 a.m.
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Franklin County vs. E.C. Glass, 2 p.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. Liberty Christian, 4 p.m.
Brookville vs. Abingdon, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
Pulaski County vs. TBA
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista vs. Faith Christian, 11 a.m.
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Consolation semifinals
Franklin County-E.C. Glass loser vs. Lord Botetourt-Brookville loser, 2 p.m.
Brookville-Abingdon loser vs. Salem, 3:45 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Franklin County-E.C. Glass winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Brookville winner, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville-Abingdon winner vs. Cave Spring, 7:15 p.m.
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Seventh place, 2 p.m.
Fifth place, 3:45 p.m.
Third place, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.