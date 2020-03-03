BOYS
REGION 2C
Tuesday
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Radford 51, Glenvar 33
GIRLS
REGION 2C
Tuesday
At Averett University, Danville
Championship
Floyd County 56, Martinsville 44
STATE TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
CLASS 6
Friday
Quarterfinals
Massaponax (19-7) vs. Thomas Dale (20-5)
Washington-Liberty (16-11) vs. South County, at James Robinson H.S., 8 p.m.
Lake Braddock vs. Centreville (20-6), at Westfield H.S., 8 p.m.
Western Branch (19-5) vs. Potomac (23-3), at C.D. Hylton H.S., 8 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
South County/Washington-Liberty winner vs. Thomas Dale-Massaponax winner
Potomac-Western Branch winner vs. Centreville-Lake Braddock winner
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS 5
Friday
Quarterfinals
Varina vs. Green Run, at Norfolk State Univ., 8 p.m.
Albemarle (19-8) vs. Potomac Falls (19-6), at Rock Ridge H.S., 7 p.m.
Riverside (15-10) vs. Patrick Henry (21-4), at William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.
Norview vs. Henrico, at Glen Allen H.S., 7:30 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Potomac Falls-Albemarle winner vs. Green Run-Varina winner
Henrico-Norview winner vs. Patrick Henry-Riverside winner
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Friday
Quarterfinals
Monacan vs. King’s Fork, at Norfolk State Univ., 6 p.m.
George Washington (19-8) vs. Loudoun County, at Riverside H.S., 7 p.m.
Millbrook vs. Halifax County (23-4), at Heritage-Lynchburg H.S., 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson vs. Courtland
March 10
Semifinals
Loudoun County-George Washington winner vs. King’s Fork-Monacan winner
Courtland-Woodrow Wilson winner vs. Halifax County-Millbrook winner
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Friday
Quarterfinals
Armstrong vs. Lakeland
Northside (19-8) vs. Western Albemarle (22-6), at Albemarle H.S., 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian (20-7) vs. Cave Spring (25-2), at Roanoke College, 8:30 p.m.
Petersburg vs. Central-Woodstock, at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Western Albemarle-Northside winner vs. Lakeland-Armstrong winner
Central-Woodstock/Petersburg winner vs. Cave Spring-Liberty Christian winner
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2
Friday
Quarterfinals
Central-Wise (21-6) vs. Radford (22-3), at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.
Glenvar (13-13) vs. Gate City (22-5), at Virginia H.S., 7 p.m.
Brunswick vs. East Rockingham, at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft (16-9) vs. John Marshall, at Huguenot H.S., 8 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Gate City-Glenvar vs. Radford/Central-Wise winner
John Marshall-Stuarts Draft winner vs. East Rockingham-Brunswick winner
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Friday
Quarterfinals
Grundy (22-3) vs. Parry McCluer (21-5), at Rockbridge County H.S., 7 p.m.
Auburn (20-6) vs. Eastside (18-9), at UVa-Wise, 8 p.m.
Mathews vs. Riverheads (14-8), at Stuarts Draft H.S., 6 p.m.
Sussex Central vs. Colonial Beach, at Caroline H.S., 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Eastside-Auburn winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grundy winner
Riverheads-Mathews winner vs. Colonial Beach-Sussex Central winner
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
CLASS 6
Friday
Quarterfinals
Osbourn Park vs. James River-Midlothian (21-2)
James Madison vs. W. Springfield, at Robinson H.S., 6 p.m.
Thomas Edison vs. George Marshall, at Westfield H.S., 6 p.m.
Western Branch (21-4) vs. Charles Colgan, at C.D. Hylton H.S., 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
West Springfield-James Madison winner vs. James River- Midlothian/Osbourn Park winner
Charles Colgan-Western Branch winner vs. George Marshall-Thomas Edison winner
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
CLASS 5
Friday
Quarterfinals
Henrico vs. Princess Anne, at Norfolk State Univ., 4 p.m.
William Fleming (21-5) vs. Woodgrove (17-6), at Loudoun Valley H.S., 6 p.m.
Briar Woods (15-9) vs. Patrick Henry (21-5), 5:30 p.m.
Norview vs. Highland Springs, at Glen Allen H.S., 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Woodgrove-William Fleming winner vs. Princess Anne-Henrico winner
Highland Springs-Norview winner vs. Patrick Henry-Briar Woods winner
March 14
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
Friday
Quarterfinals
Hanover vs. Hampton (24-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 2 p.m.
E.C. Glass (21-4) vs. Loudoun County (22-0), at Woodgrove H.S., 7 p.m.
Millbrook (26-1) vs. Pulaski County (21-6), at Christiansburg H.S., 6 p.m.
Grafton (23-2) vs. Monacan
March 10
Semifinals
Hampton-Hanover winner vs. Loudoun County-E.C. Glass winner
Monacan-Grafton winner vs. Pulaski County-Christiansburg winner
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
Friday
Quarterfinals
Brentsville vs. Lakeland, site/time TBA
Abingdon (23-4) vs. Spotswood (25-2), at East Rockingham H.S., 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby (24-4) vs. Lord Botetourt (23-3), at Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.
Booker T. Washington vs. George Mason, at George Marshall H.S., 7 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Spotswood-Abingdon winner vs. Lakeland-Brentsville winner
George Mason-Booker T. Washington winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Turner Ashby winner
March 13
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
Friday
Quarterfinals
Gate City (17-11) vs. Floyd County (19-6)
Martinsville (20-8) vs. Union (20-7), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.
Poquoson (12-11) vs. Luray, at Page Co. H.S., 6:30 p.m.
Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
Union-Martinsville winner vs. Floyd County-Gate City winner
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond/Strasburg vs. Luray-Poquson winner
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
Friday
Quarterfinals
Honaker (21-6) vs. George Wythe (24-4), at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Galax (17-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (24-2), at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.
Lancaster vs. Surry County, at Sussex Central H.S., 7 p.m.
Riverheads (14-9) vs. Rappahannock, at Lancaster H.S., 6 p.m.
March 10
Semifinals
PH-Glade Spring/Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Honaker winner
Rappahannock-Riverheads winner vs. Surry County-Lancaster winner
March 12
At Siegel Center, Richmond
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
