BOYS

REGION 2C

Tuesday

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Radford 51, Glenvar 33

GIRLS

REGION 2C

Tuesday

At Averett University, Danville

Championship

Floyd County 56, Martinsville 44

STATE TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

CLASS 6

Friday

Quarterfinals

Massaponax (19-7) vs. Thomas Dale (20-5)

Washington-Liberty (16-11) vs. South County, at James Robinson H.S., 8 p.m.

Lake Braddock vs. Centreville (20-6), at Westfield H.S., 8 p.m.

Western Branch (19-5) vs. Potomac (23-3), at C.D. Hylton H.S., 8 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

South County/Washington-Liberty winner vs. Thomas Dale-Massaponax winner

Potomac-Western Branch winner vs. Centreville-Lake Braddock winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 5

Friday

Quarterfinals

Varina vs. Green Run, at Norfolk State Univ., 8 p.m.

Albemarle (19-8) vs. Potomac Falls (19-6), at Rock Ridge H.S., 7 p.m.

Riverside (15-10) vs. Patrick Henry (21-4), at William Fleming H.S., 7 p.m.

Norview vs. Henrico, at Glen Allen H.S., 7:30 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Potomac Falls-Albemarle winner vs. Green Run-Varina winner

Henrico-Norview winner vs. Patrick Henry-Riverside winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday

Quarterfinals

Monacan vs. King’s Fork, at Norfolk State Univ., 6 p.m.

George Washington (19-8) vs. Loudoun County, at Riverside H.S., 7 p.m.

Millbrook vs. Halifax County (23-4), at Heritage-Lynchburg H.S., 7 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Courtland

March 10

Semifinals

Loudoun County-George Washington winner vs. King’s Fork-Monacan winner

Courtland-Woodrow Wilson winner vs. Halifax County-Millbrook winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday

Quarterfinals

Armstrong vs. Lakeland

Northside (19-8) vs. Western Albemarle (22-6), at Albemarle H.S., 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian (20-7) vs. Cave Spring (25-2), at Roanoke College, 8:30 p.m.

Petersburg vs. Central-Woodstock, at Strasburg H.S., 7 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Western Albemarle-Northside winner vs. Lakeland-Armstrong winner

Central-Woodstock/Petersburg winner vs. Cave Spring-Liberty Christian winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday

Quarterfinals

Central-Wise (21-6) vs. Radford (22-3), at Roanoke College, 5 p.m.

Glenvar (13-13) vs. Gate City (22-5), at Virginia H.S., 7 p.m.

Brunswick vs. East Rockingham, at Spotswood H.S., 7 p.m.

Stuarts Draft (16-9) vs. John Marshall, at Huguenot H.S., 8 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Gate City-Glenvar vs. Radford/Central-Wise winner

John Marshall-Stuarts Draft winner vs. East Rockingham-Brunswick winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday

Quarterfinals

Grundy (22-3) vs. Parry McCluer (21-5), at Rockbridge County H.S., 7 p.m.

Auburn (20-6) vs. Eastside (18-9), at UVa-Wise, 8 p.m.

Mathews vs. Riverheads (14-8), at Stuarts Draft H.S., 6 p.m.

Sussex Central vs. Colonial Beach, at Caroline H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Eastside-Auburn winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grundy winner

Riverheads-Mathews winner vs. Colonial Beach-Sussex Central winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

CLASS 6

Friday

Quarterfinals

Osbourn Park vs. James River-Midlothian (21-2)

James Madison vs. W. Springfield, at Robinson H.S., 6 p.m.

Thomas Edison vs. George Marshall, at Westfield H.S., 6 p.m.

Western Branch (21-4) vs. Charles Colgan, at C.D. Hylton H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

West Springfield-James Madison winner vs. James River- Midlothian/Osbourn Park winner

Charles Colgan-Western Branch winner vs. George Marshall-Thomas Edison winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

Friday

Quarterfinals

Henrico vs. Princess Anne, at Norfolk State Univ., 4 p.m.

William Fleming (21-5) vs. Woodgrove (17-6), at Loudoun Valley H.S., 6 p.m.

Briar Woods (15-9) vs. Patrick Henry (21-5), 5:30 p.m.

Norview vs. Highland Springs, at Glen Allen H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Woodgrove-William Fleming winner vs. Princess Anne-Henrico winner

Highland Springs-Norview winner vs. Patrick Henry-Briar Woods winner

March 14

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

Friday

Quarterfinals

Hanover vs. Hampton (24-1), at Norfolk State Univ., 2 p.m.

E.C. Glass (21-4) vs. Loudoun County (22-0), at Woodgrove H.S., 7 p.m.

Millbrook (26-1) vs. Pulaski County (21-6), at Christiansburg H.S., 6 p.m.

Grafton (23-2) vs. Monacan

March 10

Semifinals

Hampton-Hanover winner vs. Loudoun County-E.C. Glass winner

Monacan-Grafton winner vs. Pulaski County-Christiansburg winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

Friday

Quarterfinals

Brentsville vs. Lakeland, site/time TBA

Abingdon (23-4) vs. Spotswood (25-2), at East Rockingham H.S., 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby (24-4) vs. Lord Botetourt (23-3), at Roanoke College, 6:45 p.m.

Booker T. Washington vs. George Mason, at George Marshall H.S., 7 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Spotswood-Abingdon winner vs. Lakeland-Brentsville winner

George Mason-Booker T. Washington winner vs. Lord Botetourt-Turner Ashby winner

March 13

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

Friday

Quarterfinals

Gate City (17-11) vs. Floyd County (19-6)

Martinsville (20-8) vs. Union (20-7), at UVa-Wise, 6 p.m.

Poquoson (12-11) vs. Luray, at Page Co. H.S., 6:30 p.m.

Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

Union-Martinsville winner vs. Floyd County-Gate City winner

Thomas Jefferson-Richmond/Strasburg vs. Luray-Poquson winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

Friday

Quarterfinals

Honaker (21-6) vs. George Wythe (24-4), at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Galax (17-9) vs. PH-Glade Spring (24-2), at Emory & Henry College, 7 p.m.

Lancaster vs. Surry County, at Sussex Central H.S., 7 p.m.

Riverheads (14-9) vs. Rappahannock, at Lancaster H.S., 6 p.m.

March 10

Semifinals

PH-Glade Spring/Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Honaker winner

Rappahannock-Riverheads winner vs. Surry County-Lancaster winner

March 12

At Siegel Center, Richmond

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

