BOYS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Feb. 11
First round
William Byrd 63, Franklin County 53
Lord Botetourt 71, Staunton River 44
Friday
At Staunton River H.S.
Semifinals
William Fleming 69, William Byrd 45
Northside 71, Lord Botetourt 56
Tuesday
At Staunton River H.S.
Championship
William Fleming (17-3) vs. Northside (17-6), 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Friday
First round
Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 51
Martinsville 58, Bassett 38
George Washington 78, Patrick County 27
Monday
Semifinals
No. 4 Magna Vista (10-12) at No. 1 Halifax County (18-3), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Martinsville (16-5) at No. 2 George Washington (17-6), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
At Hidden Valley H.S.
Saturday
First round
Patrick Henry 72, Pulaski County 53
Cave Spring 68, Salem 66, OT
Tuesday
Championship
No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-3) vs. No. 2 Cave Spring (21-2), 6 p.m.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Friday
First round
Liberty Christian 66, Heritage 40
E.C. Glass 73, Jefferson Forest 57
Tuesday
At Brookville H.S.
Championship
Liberty Christian (18-5) vs. E.C. Glass (17-7), 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday
First round
No. 5 Tazewell (5-16) at No. 4 Lebanon, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Marion (5-17) at No. 3 Virginia High (8-13), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At Graham Middle School, Bluefield
Semifinals
Virginia High-Marion winner vs. No. 2 Richlands (13-9), 6 p.m.
Lebanon-Tazewell winner vs. No. 1 Graham (15-6), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
At Graham Middle School
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Friday
First round
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 56
Turner Ashby 62, Rockbridge County 51
Monday
Semifinals
No. 2 Harrisonburg (14-7) at No. 1 Spotswood (16-5), 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Turner Ashby (8-15) at No. 3 Broadway (16-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Saturday
Regular-season playoff
At PH-Glade Spring H.S.
Northwood 62, Holston 60
Monday
First round
Rural Retreat (0-21) at PH-Glade Spring (8-13), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
At regular-season champion
Semifinals
Northwood (16-7) vs. PH-Glade Spring-Rural Retreat winner, 6 p.m.
Holston (14-9) vs. No. 2 Chilhowie (12-10), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, TBA
Feb. 21
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Saturday
First round
George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34
Bland County 65, Galax 50
Wednesday
At George Wythe H.S.
Semifinals
No. 1 Auburn (16-5, 9-1) vs. No. 4 George Wythe (16-7), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Fort Chiswell (15-7, 6-4) vs. No. 3 Bland County (15-7), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday
First round
No. 5 Bath County (6-15) at No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (11-10), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Craig County (3-14) at No. 3 Covington (10-11), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Highland (2-17) at No. 2 Narrows (13-6), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Eastern Montgomery-Bath County winner at No. 1 Parry McCluer (17-4), TBA
Covington-Craig County winner vs. Narrows-Highland winner, TBA
Thursday
At higher seeds
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
VIC DIVISION 2
Tuesday
First round
No. 8 Fishburne Military (3-18) at No. 1 Covenant (17-5)
No. 5 Roanoke Catholic (9-15) at No. 4 Carlisle (12-13)
No. 6 Holy Cross (10-17) at No. 3 Eastern Mennonite (18-8)
No. 7 New Covenant (8-16) at No. 2 North Cross (16-7)
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Carlisle-Roanoke Catholic winner vs. Covenant-Fishburne Military winner
Eastern Mennonite-Holy Cross winner vs. North Cross-New Covenant winner
Feb. 22
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
VACA SOUTH REGION
Saturday
First round
SWVa Home School 72, Dayspring Christian 50
Faith-Hurt 74, Christian Heritage 72
Monday
Quarterfinals
Faith-Hurt (4-12) at Roanoke Valley Christian (12-6)
Faith Christian (7-10) at Timberlake Christian (7-14)
Temple Christian (10-8) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (12-3)
SWVa Home School (8-11) at Westover Christian (14-5)
Feb. 21
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Faith-Hurt-Roanoke Valley Christian winner vs. Faith Christian-Timberlake Christian winner, 5 p.m.
Temple Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner vs. SWVa Home School-Dayspring Christian-Westover Christian winner, 8 p.m.
Feb. 22
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Feb. 11
First round
Staunton River 64, William Byrd 43
Franklin County 55, Northside 50
Friday
At Franklin County H.S.
Semifinals
Lord Botetourt 46, Staunton River 30
William Fleming 50, Franklin County 36
Tuesday
At Staunton River H.S.
Championship
Lord Botetourt (20-2) vs. William Fleming (18-4), 5:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Friday
First round
Patrick County 46, George Washington 34
Halifax County 60, Tunstall 25
Martinsville 58, Bassett 21
Monday
Semifinals
No. 4 Patrick County (13-9) at No. 1 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Halifax County (16-5) at No. 2 Martinsville (17-6), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
At Patrick Henry H.S.
Saturday
First round
Pulaski County 55, Blacksburg 35
Patrick Henry 63, Cave Spring 54
Tuesday
Championship
Pulaski County (18-5) vs. Patrick Henry (17-5), 6 p.m.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Thursday
At E.C. Glass H.S.
First round
Amherst County 48, Brookville 43
E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 26
Tuesday
At Brookville H.S.
Championship
Amherst County (14-7) vs. E.C. Glass (19-2), 6 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday
First round
No. 5 Tazewell (7-14) at No. 4 Richlands (10-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Graham (1-20) at No. 3 Virginia High (14-8), 6 p.m.
Wednesday
At Lebanon H.S.
Semifinals
Virginia High-Graham winner vs. No. 2 Marion (16-6), 6 p.m.
Richlands-Tazewell winner vs. No. 1 Lebanon (15-4), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
At Lebanon H.S.
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Friday
Broadway 53, Rockbridge County 46
Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 18
Monday
Semifinals
No. 2 Harrisonburg (9-12) at No. 1 Spotswood (20-2), 6 p.m.
No. 4 Broadway (7-16) at No. 3 Turner Ashby (21-2), 7 p.m.
Feb. 19
At higher seed
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Monday
At PH-Glade Spring H.S.
First round
No. 4 Holston (8-14) vs. No. 5 Northwood (2-18), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
At PH-Glade Spring H.S.
Semifinals
No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (19-2) vs. Holston-Northwood winner, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Rural Retreat (14-7) vs. No. 3 Chilhowie (9-12), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 20
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, TBA
Feb. 21
At Emory & Henry College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Saturday
First round
Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 33
Grayson County 52, Bland County 30
Tuesday
At George Wythe H.S.
Semifinals
No. 1 George Wythe (18-4) vs. No. 4 Fort Chiswell (8-15), 6 p.m.
No. 2 Galax (14-7) vs. No. 3 Grayson County (8-15), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21
At George Wythe H.S.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday
First round
No. 5 Bath County (3-18) at No. 4 Narrows (8-12), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Craig County (5-11) at No. 3 Parry McCluer (8-11), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Highland (1-16) at No. 2 Covington (13-8), 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
At higher seeds
Narrows-Bath County winner at No. 1 Eastern Montgomery (15-7), TBA
Parry McCluer-Craig County winner vs. Covington-Highland winner, TBA
Thursday
At higher seeds
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, TBA
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Tuesday
No. 8 Virginia Episcopal (5-8) at No. 1 Miller (19-8)
No. 5 Holy Cross (13-8) at No. 4 Covenant (13-9)
No. 6 Carlisle (7-12) at No. 3 Roanoke Catholic (11-7)
No. 7 Eastern Mennonite (11-9) at No. 2 New Covenant (17-4)
Thursday
At higher seeds
Semifinals
Covenant-Holy Cross winner vs. Miller-Virginia Episcopal winner
Roanoke Catholic-Carlisle winner vs. New Covenant-Eastern Mennonite winner
Saturday
At Bast Center, Roanoke College
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
VACA SOUTH REGION
Monday
First round
Dayspring Christian at Timberlake Christian (5-13), 5 p.m.
Westover Christian (4-9) at Roanoke Valley Christian (12-5), 5 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian (7-9), 5 p.m.
Feb. 21
At Westover Christian, Danville
Semifinals
Faith Christian (19-1) vs. Timberlake Christian-Dayspring Christian winner, 3:30 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian-Westover Christian winner vs. Temple Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 22
At Westover Christian, Danville
Third-place game
Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.