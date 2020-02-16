BOYS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Feb. 11

First round

William Byrd 63, Franklin County 53

Lord Botetourt 71, Staunton River 44

Friday

At Staunton River H.S.

Semifinals

William Fleming 69, William Byrd 45

Northside 71, Lord Botetourt 56

Tuesday

At Staunton River H.S.

Championship

William Fleming (17-3) vs. Northside (17-6), 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Friday

First round

Magna Vista 61, Tunstall 51

Martinsville 58, Bassett 38

George Washington 78, Patrick County 27

Monday

Semifinals

No. 4 Magna Vista (10-12) at No. 1 Halifax County (18-3), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Martinsville (16-5) at No. 2 George Washington (17-6), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

At Hidden Valley H.S.

Saturday

First round

Patrick Henry 72, Pulaski County 53

Cave Spring 68, Salem 66, OT

Tuesday

Championship

No. 1 Patrick Henry (18-3) vs. No. 2 Cave Spring (21-2), 6 p.m.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Friday

First round

Liberty Christian 66, Heritage 40

E.C. Glass 73, Jefferson Forest 57

Tuesday

At Brookville H.S.

Championship

Liberty Christian (18-5) vs. E.C. Glass (17-7), 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday

First round

No. 5 Tazewell (5-16) at No. 4 Lebanon, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Marion (5-17) at No. 3 Virginia High (8-13), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At Graham Middle School, Bluefield

Semifinals

Virginia High-Marion winner vs. No. 2 Richlands (13-9), 6 p.m.

Lebanon-Tazewell winner vs. No. 1 Graham (15-6), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

At Graham Middle School

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Friday

First round

Broadway 65, Waynesboro 56

Turner Ashby 62, Rockbridge County 51

Monday

Semifinals

No. 2 Harrisonburg (14-7) at No. 1 Spotswood (16-5), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Turner Ashby (8-15) at No. 3 Broadway (16-7), 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Saturday

Regular-season playoff

At PH-Glade Spring H.S.

Northwood 62, Holston 60

Monday

First round

Rural Retreat (0-21) at PH-Glade Spring (8-13), 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

At regular-season champion

Semifinals

Northwood (16-7) vs. PH-Glade Spring-Rural Retreat winner, 6 p.m.

Holston (14-9) vs. No. 2 Chilhowie (12-10), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, TBA

Feb. 21

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 8:15 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Saturday

First round

George Wythe 57, Grayson County 34

Bland County 65, Galax 50

Wednesday

At George Wythe H.S.

Semifinals

No. 1 Auburn (16-5, 9-1) vs. No. 4 George Wythe (16-7), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Fort Chiswell (15-7, 6-4) vs. No. 3 Bland County (15-7), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday

First round

No. 5 Bath County (6-15) at No. 4 Eastern Montgomery (11-10), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Craig County (3-14) at No. 3 Covington (10-11), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Highland (2-17) at No. 2 Narrows (13-6), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Eastern Montgomery-Bath County winner at No. 1 Parry McCluer (17-4), TBA

Covington-Craig County winner vs. Narrows-Highland winner, TBA

Thursday

At higher seeds

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

VIC DIVISION 2

Tuesday

First round

No. 8 Fishburne Military (3-18) at No. 1 Covenant (17-5)

No. 5 Roanoke Catholic (9-15) at No. 4 Carlisle (12-13)

No. 6 Holy Cross (10-17) at No. 3 Eastern Mennonite (18-8)

No. 7 New Covenant (8-16) at No. 2 North Cross (16-7)

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Carlisle-Roanoke Catholic winner vs. Covenant-Fishburne Military winner

Eastern Mennonite-Holy Cross winner vs. North Cross-New Covenant winner

Feb. 22

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

VACA SOUTH REGION

Saturday

First round

SWVa Home School 72, Dayspring Christian 50

Faith-Hurt 74, Christian Heritage 72

Monday

Quarterfinals

Faith-Hurt (4-12) at Roanoke Valley Christian (12-6)

Faith Christian (7-10) at Timberlake Christian (7-14)

Temple Christian (10-8) at Smith Mountain Lake Christian (12-3)

SWVa Home School (8-11) at Westover Christian (14-5)

Feb. 21

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Faith-Hurt-Roanoke Valley Christian winner vs. Faith Christian-Timberlake Christian winner, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner vs. SWVa Home School-Dayspring Christian-Westover Christian winner, 8 p.m.

Feb. 22

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 12:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

Feb. 11

First round

Staunton River 64, William Byrd 43

Franklin County 55, Northside 50

Friday

At Franklin County H.S.

Semifinals

Lord Botetourt 46, Staunton River 30

William Fleming 50, Franklin County 36

Tuesday

At Staunton River H.S.

Championship

Lord Botetourt (20-2) vs. William Fleming (18-4), 5:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Friday

First round

Patrick County 46, George Washington 34

Halifax County 60, Tunstall 25

Martinsville 58, Bassett 21

Monday

Semifinals

No. 4 Patrick County (13-9) at No. 1 Magna Vista (18-2), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Halifax County (16-5) at No. 2 Martinsville (17-6), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

At Patrick Henry H.S.

Saturday

First round

Pulaski County 55, Blacksburg 35

Patrick Henry 63, Cave Spring 54

Tuesday

Championship

Pulaski County (18-5) vs. Patrick Henry (17-5), 6 p.m.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Thursday

At E.C. Glass H.S.

First round

Amherst County 48, Brookville 43

E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 26

Tuesday

At Brookville H.S.

Championship

Amherst County (14-7) vs. E.C. Glass (19-2), 6 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday

First round

No. 5 Tazewell (7-14) at No. 4 Richlands (10-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Graham (1-20) at No. 3 Virginia High (14-8), 6 p.m.

Wednesday

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinals

Virginia High-Graham winner vs. No. 2 Marion (16-6), 6 p.m.

Richlands-Tazewell winner vs. No. 1 Lebanon (15-4), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

At Lebanon H.S.

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Friday

Broadway 53, Rockbridge County 46

Turner Ashby 61, Waynesboro 18

Monday

Semifinals

No. 2 Harrisonburg (9-12) at No. 1 Spotswood (20-2), 6 p.m.

No. 4 Broadway (7-16) at No. 3 Turner Ashby (21-2), 7 p.m.

Feb. 19

At higher seed

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Monday

At PH-Glade Spring H.S.

First round

No. 4 Holston (8-14) vs. No. 5 Northwood (2-18), 6 p.m.

Tuesday

At PH-Glade Spring H.S.

Semifinals

No. 1 PH-Glade Spring (19-2) vs. Holston-Northwood winner, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Rural Retreat (14-7) vs. No. 3 Chilhowie (9-12), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 20

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, TBA

Feb. 21

At Emory & Henry College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Saturday

First round

Fort Chiswell 43, Auburn 33

Grayson County 52, Bland County 30

Tuesday

At George Wythe H.S.

Semifinals

No. 1 George Wythe (18-4) vs. No. 4 Fort Chiswell (8-15), 6 p.m.

No. 2 Galax (14-7) vs. No. 3 Grayson County (8-15), 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21

At George Wythe H.S.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday

First round

No. 5 Bath County (3-18) at No. 4 Narrows (8-12), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Craig County (5-11) at No. 3 Parry McCluer (8-11), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Highland (1-16) at No. 2 Covington (13-8), 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

At higher seeds

Narrows-Bath County winner at No. 1 Eastern Montgomery (15-7), TBA

Parry McCluer-Craig County winner vs. Covington-Highland winner, TBA

Thursday

At higher seeds

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, TBA

Championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Tuesday

No. 8 Virginia Episcopal (5-8) at No. 1 Miller (19-8)

No. 5 Holy Cross (13-8) at No. 4 Covenant (13-9)

No. 6 Carlisle (7-12) at No. 3 Roanoke Catholic (11-7)

No. 7 Eastern Mennonite (11-9) at No. 2 New Covenant (17-4)

Thursday

At higher seeds

Semifinals

Covenant-Holy Cross winner vs. Miller-Virginia Episcopal winner

Roanoke Catholic-Carlisle winner vs. New Covenant-Eastern Mennonite winner

Saturday

At Bast Center, Roanoke College

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

VACA SOUTH REGION

Monday

First round

Dayspring Christian at Timberlake Christian (5-13), 5 p.m.

Westover Christian (4-9) at Roanoke Valley Christian (12-5), 5 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Temple Christian (7-9), 5 p.m.

Feb. 21

At Westover Christian, Danville

Semifinals

Faith Christian (19-1) vs. Timberlake Christian-Dayspring Christian winner, 3:30 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian-Westover Christian winner vs. Temple Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 22

At Westover Christian, Danville

Third-place game

Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

