BOYS
THURSDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville 51, McMichael (N.C.) 44
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Richlands 80, Rye Cove 44
Lee 55, Grundy 54
Ridgeview 73, Northwood 62
J.I. Burton 71, Chilhowie 58
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista 64, Carlisle 63
Dan River 76, Holy Cross 34
Green Run 80. Westover Christian 23
George Washington 76, Faith Christian 20
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Lord Botetourt 45, Hidden Valley 45
Cave Spring 77, Floyd County 53
Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51
Broadway 64, William Fleming 57
FRIDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Morehead (N.C.) 49, Martinsville 48
Buckingham County Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County H.S.
Staunton River vs. Appomattox County, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap H.S.
Buffalo Gap 62, James River 58
Riverheads 50, Altavista 40
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Charlottesville H.S.
Western Albemarle 62, Stafford 42
Albemarle 62, Liberty 45
West Potomac 66, Nelson County 56
Charlottesville 75, Kettle Run 40
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Auburn 79, Johnson County (Tenn.) 38
Fort Chiswell 68, Galax 40
Radford 58, Abingdon 53
George Wythe 56, Pulaski County 49
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Union 69, J.I. Burton 56
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Consolation semifinals
Carlisle 62, Westover Christian 47
Holy Cross 71, Faith Christian 59
Championship semifinals
Green Run 91, Magna Vista 41
George Washington 63, Dan River 45
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Consolation semifinals
Floyd County 54, Hidden Valley 52
William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28
Championship semifinals
Cave Spring 81, Lord Botetourt 70
Salem 73, Broadway 64
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51
Christiansburg 75, Franklin County 67
William Byrd 58, Rockbridge County 42
Northside 79, Brookville 44
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
Grayson County vs. West Wilkes (N.C.), 4:30 p.m.
Rural Retreat vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
Buckingham County Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County H.S.
Staunton River vs. Buckingham County, 8 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap H.S.
James River vs. Riverheads, noon
Altavista vs. Buffalo Gap, 1:45 p.m.
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Liberty vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Consolation semifinals
Johnson County (Tenn.) vs. Abingdon, 4 p.m.
Galax vs. Pulaski County, 5:30 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Auburn vs. Radford, 7 p.m.
Fort Chiswell vs. George Wythe, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie vs. Grundy, 5:30 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Westover Christian vs. Faith Christian, 1 p.m. (7th place)
Carlisle vs. Holy Cross, 3 p.m. (5th place)
Magna Vista vs. Dan River, 6 p.m. (3rd place)
Green Run vs. George Washington, 8 p.m. (1st place)
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Hidden Valley vs. Jefferson Forest, 3 p.m. (7th place)
Floyd County vs. William Fleming, 4:30 p.m. (5th place)
Lord Botetourt vs. Broadway, 6 p.m. (3rd place)
Cave Spring vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m. (1st place)
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Consolation semifinals
Chatham vs. Franklin County, 2:30 p.m.
Rockbridge County vs. Brookville, 4:15 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Liberty Christian vs. Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
William Byrd vs. Northside, 7:45 p.m.
MONDAY
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle H.S.
Liberty vs. TBA
First Community Bank Christmas Tournament
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Seventh place, 4 p.m.
Fifth place, 5:30 p.m.
Third place, 7 p.m.
Championship, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic
At UVa-Wise
Chilhowie vs. TBA
Star City Tire & Battery NIT
At Northside H.S.
Seventh place, 2:30 p.m.
Fifth place, 4:15 p.m.
Third place, 6 p.m.
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
Rural Retreat vs. West Wilkes (N.C.), 4 p.m.
Grayson County vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
THURSDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
Martinsville 68, Morehead 37
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
St. Anne’s-Belfield 59, Potomac 34
Pulaski County 59, Menchville 56
Miller 63, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 61
Hampton 70, T.C. Williams 45
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista 54, George Washington 26
FRIDAY
Battle of the Border Classic
At Morehead H.S., Eden, N.C.
McMichael (N.C.) 59, Martinsville 53
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
St. Anne’s-Belfield 50, Pulaski County 41
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Faith Christian 46, George Washington 33
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44
Franklin County 31, Liberty Christian 27
Abingdon 55, Brookville 25
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
West Wilkes (N.C.) 56, Grayson County 27
Alleghany (N.C) 67, Rural Retreat 49
Emory & Henry Christmas Showcase
At Emory & Henry University
State Line Home School Rush 42, Fort Chiswell 40, OT
SATURDAY
Boo Williams/Ronald Curry Christmas Tournament
At Boo Williams Sports Complex, Hampton
Pulaski County vs. Miller School, 7:30 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At George Washington H.S., Danville
Magna Vista vs. Faith Christian, 11 a.m.
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Consolation semifinals
E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, 2 p.m.
Brookville vs. Salem, 3:45 p.m.
Championship semifinals
Franklin County vs. Lord Botetourt, 5:30 p.m.
Abingdon vs. Cave Spring, 7:15 p.m.
Alleghany Christmas Invitational
At Alleghany H.S., Sparta, N.C.
Rural Retreat vs. West Wilkes (N.C.), 2:30 p.m.
Grayson County vs. Alleghany (N.C.), 5 p.m.
MONDAY
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring Middle School
Seventh place, 2 p.m.
Fifth place, 3:45 p.m.
Third place, 5:30 p.m.
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
