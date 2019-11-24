Jets 34, Raiders 3
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Sam Darnold threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score for the Jets’ first three-game winning streak in over two years.
Brian Poole returned an interception 15 yards for a TD and the rest of the Jets defense made things miserable for Derek Carr, who was pulled by coach Jon Gruden with just under two minutes left in the third quarter.
The Raiders (6-5) came into a rain-soaked MetLife Stadium on a three-game winning streak with an eye on a possible AFC West first-place showdown at Kansas City next week. Instead, they got outplayed by a suddenly resurgent Jets (4-7) team.
Darnold was 20 of 29 for 315 yards — the fourth 300-yard game of his career.
Oakland 3 0 0 0 — 3
New York 3 10 21 0 — 34
First Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 48, 9:56.
NYJ—FG Ficken 24, 5:02.
Second Quarter
NYJ—Darnold 4 run (Ficken kick), 10:44.
NYJ—FG Ficken 35, 3:12.
Third Quarter
NYJ—Griffin 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 12:58.
NYJ—R.Anderson 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 6:39.
NYJ—Poole 15 interception return (Ficken kick), 6:25.
A—78,523.
Oak NYJ
First downs 10 21
Total Net Yards 208 401
Rushes-yards 22-68 30-88
Passing 140 313
Punt Returns 2-14 1-26
Kickoff Returns 4-70 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 19-34-1 20-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-7 1-2
Punts 7-45.0 4-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 4-37
Time of Possession 28:30 31:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oakland, Jacobs 10-34, Washington 6-19, Carr 1-11, Richard 2-4, Ingold 1-0, Glennon 2-0. New York, Bell 12-49, Darnold 4-16, Powell 5-15, Jo.Adams 4-6, Montgomery 5-2.
PASSING—Oakland, Carr 15-27-1-127, Glennon 4-7-0-20. New York, Darnold 20-29-0-315.
RECEIVING—Oakland, Richard 6-47, Waller 3-41, Renfrow 3-31, T.Williams 2-18, Jones 2-5, Moreau 1-3, Jacobs 1-2, Washington 1-0. New York, Bell 5-59, R.Anderson 4-86, Griffin 3-13, Thomas 2-22, Crowder 2-18, Berrios 1-69, Smith 1-22, Montgomery 1-21, Powell 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Carlson 43. New York, Ficken 48.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.