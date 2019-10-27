Seahawks 27, Falcons 20
ATLANTA — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and Seattle beat reeling Atlanta.
Seattle led 24-0 at halftime as the Falcons offense floundered early in their first start without quarterback Matt Ryan, whose streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts ended due to injury. Backup QB Matt Schaub (UVa) filled in.
The Falcons (1-7) have lost six straight games, leaving coach Dan Quinn’s status a hot topic as the team enters its bye week. Team owner Arthur Blank said after the game he will “take the next couple of weeks” before reaching a decision on Quinn’s future.
Wilson completed first-half touchdown passes of 4 and 2 yards to Metcalf.
Seattle 3 21 0 3 — 27
Atlanta 0 0 11 9 — 20
First Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 42, 11:17.
Second Quarter
Sea—Metcalf 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:47.
Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 4:46.
Sea—Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :27.
Third Quarter
Atl—B.Hill 23 run (Ridley pass from Schaub), 10:54.
Atl—FG Bryant 47, 3:25.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—FG Myers 54, 5:53.
Atl—Hooper 1 pass from Schaub (pass failed), 3:08.
Atl—FG Bryant 37, 1:17.
A—71,483.
Sea Atl
First downs 18 30
Total Net Yards 322 512
Rushes-yards 33-151 17-69
Passing 171 443
Punt Returns 0-0 3-8
Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-20-0 39-52-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 2-17
Punts 4-49.8 1-36.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 9-60 5-40
Time of Possession 29:13 30:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 20-90, Penny 8-55, Wilson 4-4, Moore 1-2. Atlanta, Freeman 13-39, B.Hill 3-29, Barner 1-1.
PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 14-20-0-182. Atlanta, Schaub 39-52-1-460.
RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 6-100, Metcalf 3-13, Hollister 2-18, Moore 1-23, Turner 1-21, Willson 1-7. Atlanta, Ju.Jones 10-152, Freeman 8-63, Gage 7-58, Hooper 6-65, Ridley 4-70, Hardy 2-23, Stocker 1-18, Graham 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Bryant 51, Bryant 53.
