Seahawks 27, Falcons 20

ATLANTA — Russell Wilson threw two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf, Chris Carson ran for 90 yards and a score, and Seattle beat reeling Atlanta.

Seattle led 24-0 at halftime as the Falcons offense floundered early in their first start without quarterback Matt Ryan, whose streak of 154 consecutive regular-season starts ended due to injury. Backup QB Matt Schaub (UVa) filled in.

The Falcons (1-7) have lost six straight games, leaving coach Dan Quinn’s status a hot topic as the team enters its bye week. Team owner Arthur Blank said after the game he will “take the next couple of weeks” before reaching a decision on Quinn’s future.

Wilson completed first-half touchdown passes of 4 and 2 yards to Metcalf.

Seattle 3 21 0 3 — 27

Atlanta 0 0 11 9 — 20

First Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 42, 11:17.

Second Quarter

Sea—Metcalf 4 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 11:47.

Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 4:46.

Sea—Metcalf 2 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), :27.

Third Quarter

Atl—B.Hill 23 run (Ridley pass from Schaub), 10:54.

Atl—FG Bryant 47, 3:25.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—FG Myers 54, 5:53.

Atl—Hooper 1 pass from Schaub (pass failed), 3:08.

Atl—FG Bryant 37, 1:17.

A—71,483.

Sea Atl

First downs 18 30

Total Net Yards 322 512

Rushes-yards 33-151 17-69

Passing 171 443

Punt Returns 0-0 3-8

Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-22

Interceptions Ret. 1-1 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 14-20-0 39-52-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 2-17

Punts 4-49.8 1-36.0

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-Yards 9-60 5-40

Time of Possession 29:13 30:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Seattle, Carson 20-90, Penny 8-55, Wilson 4-4, Moore 1-2. Atlanta, Freeman 13-39, B.Hill 3-29, Barner 1-1.

PASSING—Seattle, Wilson 14-20-0-182. Atlanta, Schaub 39-52-1-460.

RECEIVING—Seattle, Lockett 6-100, Metcalf 3-13, Hollister 2-18, Moore 1-23, Turner 1-21, Willson 1-7. Atlanta, Ju.Jones 10-152, Freeman 8-63, Gage 7-58, Hooper 6-65, Ridley 4-70, Hardy 2-23, Stocker 1-18, Graham 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Atlanta, Bryant 51, Bryant 53.

Tags

Load comments