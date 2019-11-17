Bills 37, Dolphins 20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Josh Allen tied a career high with three touchdown passes and ran for another score to help the Buffalo complete a season sweep of Miami.
Allen’s TD tosses covered 40 and 9 yards to John Brown, and 23 yards to Dawson Knox. Allen also scored on an 8-yard run, and he had a 36-yard run to set up a field goal.
The victory gave the Bills (7-3) their best 10-game record since 1999.
Miami (2-8) lost to Buffalo for the fourth time in the past five meetings.
Allen went 21 for 33 for 256 yards without a sack or turnover, and his passer rating of 117.7 was a career high. He extended his streak of passes without an interception to 163.
Buffalo 6 17 7 7 — 37
Miami 0 14 0 6 — 20
First Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 51, 12:04.
Buf—FG Hauschka 34, 4:29.
Second Quarter
Buf—Brown 40 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 13:09.
Buf—FG Hauschka 21, 7:41.
Mia—Ballage 3 run (Sanders kick), 3:39.
Buf—Knox 23 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 1:23.
Mia—Grant 101 kickoff return (Sanders kick), 1:09.
Third Quarter
Buf—Allen 8 run (Hauschka kick), 6:55.
Fourth Quarter
Mia—Grant 7 run (pass failed), 14:35.
Buf—Brown 9 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 10:38.
A—64,187.
Buf Mia
First downs 22 19
Total Net Yards 424 303
Rushes-yards 34-168 13-23
Passing 256 280
Punt Returns 3-21 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-44 5-198
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-33-0 32-45-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 7-43
Punts 5-43.6 6-43.7
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 5-50 6-44
Time of Possession 30:09 29:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 15-75, Allen 7-56, Gore 11-27, McKenzie 1-10. Miami, Ballage 9-9, Laird 1-7, Grant 1-7, Gaskin 1-0, Fitzpatrick 1-0.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 21-33-0-256. Miami, Fitzpatrick 32-45-0-323.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Brown 9-137, Beasley 4-38, McKenzie 3-21, Knox 2-32, Gore 1-18, Kroft 1-6, Singletary 1-4. Miami, D.Parker 7-135, Laird 6-51, Ballage 5-8, Hurns 4-53, Gesicki 4-18, Grant 3-32, Wilson 3-26.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.