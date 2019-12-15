Patriots 34, Bengals 13
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady threw a pair of TD passes to move within one of the NFL career record, Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two interceptions 64 yards for a score, and New England clinched a playoff berth with a win over Cincinnati.
The Patriots broke a two-game losing streak with four interceptions in the second half. They lead the NFL with 25 interceptions.
The Bengals (1-13) got a TD pass from Andy Dalton that ended a streak of 20 straight games without reaching the end zone on their opening drive. They managed only two field goals the rest of the way.
Alex Erickson muffed a punt that set up a field goal, Dalton’s interception led to Brady’s second touchdown pass, and Gilmore’s return made it 27-10.
New England 7 6 14 7 — 34
Cincinnati 10 0 0 3 — 13
First Quarter
NE—White 23 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:44.
Cin—Carter 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:13.
Cin—FG Bullock 34, :14.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Folk 40, 3:51.
NE—FG Folk 46, :05.
Third Quarter
NE—Harry 7 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:17.
NE—Gilmore 64 interception return (Folk kick), 7:21.
Fourth Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 48, 6:33.
NE—Burkhead 33 run (Folk kick), 5:31.
A—57,066.
NE Cin
First downs 19 19
Total Net Yards 291 315
Rushes-yards 32-175 32-164
Passing 116 151
Punt Returns 1-1 2-9
Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 4-77 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-29-0 17-31-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0
Punts 5-48.2 3-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-30 5-25
Time of Possession 27:12 32:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New England, Michel 19-89, Burkhead 6-53, Harry 2-22, White 3-13, Brady 2-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 25-136, Bernard 5-27, Dalton 2-1.
PASSING—New England, Brady 15-29-0-128. Cincinnati, Dalton 17-31-4-151.
RECEIVING—New England, White 3-49, LaCosse 3-22, Harry 2-15, Sanu 2-13, Edelman 2-9, Burkhead 2-6, Michel 1-14. Cincinnati, Eifert 3-44, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-20, Ross 2-24, Carter 2-13, Bernard 2-10, Uzomah 1-8, Erickson 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.