Patriots 34, Bengals 13

CINCINNATI — Tom Brady threw a pair of TD passes to move within one of the NFL career record, Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two interceptions 64 yards for a score, and New England clinched a playoff berth with a win over Cincinnati.

The Patriots broke a two-game losing streak with four interceptions in the second half. They lead the NFL with 25 interceptions.

The Bengals (1-13) got a TD pass from Andy Dalton that ended a streak of 20 straight games without reaching the end zone on their opening drive. They managed only two field goals the rest of the way.

Alex Erickson muffed a punt that set up a field goal, Dalton’s interception led to Brady’s second touchdown pass, and Gilmore’s return made it 27-10.

New England 7 6 14 7 — 34

Cincinnati 10 0 0 3 — 13

First Quarter

NE—White 23 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:44.

Cin—Carter 8 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 6:13.

Cin—FG Bullock 34, :14.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Folk 40, 3:51.

NE—FG Folk 46, :05.

Third Quarter

NE—Harry 7 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 11:17.

NE—Gilmore 64 interception return (Folk kick), 7:21.

Fourth Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 48, 6:33.

NE—Burkhead 33 run (Folk kick), 5:31.

A—57,066.

NE Cin

First downs 19 19

Total Net Yards 291 315

Rushes-yards 32-175 32-164

Passing 116 151

Punt Returns 1-1 2-9

Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-36

Interceptions Ret. 4-77 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 15-29-0 17-31-4

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-12 0-0

Punts 5-48.2 3-41.7

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 4-30 5-25

Time of Possession 27:12 32:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, Michel 19-89, Burkhead 6-53, Harry 2-22, White 3-13, Brady 2-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Mixon 25-136, Bernard 5-27, Dalton 2-1.

PASSING—New England, Brady 15-29-0-128. Cincinnati, Dalton 17-31-4-151.

RECEIVING—New England, White 3-49, LaCosse 3-22, Harry 2-15, Sanu 2-13, Edelman 2-9, Burkhead 2-6, Michel 1-14. Cincinnati, Eifert 3-44, Boyd 3-26, Mixon 3-20, Ross 2-24, Carter 2-13, Bernard 2-10, Uzomah 1-8, Erickson 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Tags

Load comments