Bucs 30, Cardinals 27

TAMPA, Fla. — Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.

Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive for the Bucs (3-6), who ended Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.

Murray threw for 324 yards and three TDs to Christian Kirk, whose 15-yard scoring reception put the Cardinals up 27-23 midway through the fourth quarter. Kirk also scored on receptions of 33 and 69 yards and finished with six catches for 138 yards for Arizona (3-6-1).

Arizona 3 10 7 7 — 27

Tampa Bay 7 10 3 10 — 30

First Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 37, 11:13.

TB—R.Jones 7 run (Gay kick), 3:42.

Second Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 54, 14:14.

TB—FG Gay 30, 8:53.

Ari—Kirk 33 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:03.

TB—Howard 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :08.

Third Quarter

TB—FG Gay 45, 8:37.

Ari—Kirk 69 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 8:10.

Fourth Quarter

TB—FG Gay 41, 9:44.

Ari—Kirk 15 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 7:22.

TB—Barber 1 run (Gay kick), 1:43.

A—40,038.

Ari TB

First downs 20 26

Total Net Yards 417 457

Rushes-yards 18-75 26-118

Passing 342 339

Punt Returns 1-2 2-9

Kickoff Returns 2-43 1-17

Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0

Comp-Att-Int 28-45-1 30-48-2

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 4-19

Punts 3-52.7 3-47.3

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 11-87 9-94

Time of Possession 23:57 36:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Arizona, K.Murray 3-38, Drake 10-35, D.Johnson 5-2. Tampa Bay, Barber 11-43, Winston 3-40, R.Jones 11-29, Logan 1-6.

PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 27-44-1-324, Lee 1-1-0-26. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-48-2-358.

RECEIVING—Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-71, Kirk 6-138, Drake 6-6, Isabella 3-78, Cooper 2-29, Williams 1-15, D.Johnson 1-8, Clay 1-5. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 8-77, Godwin 6-74, Evans 4-82, Howard 4-47, Ogunbowale 3-24, Miller 2-33, Perriman 2-17, Barber 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

Tags

Load comments