Bucs 30, Cardinals 27
TAMPA, Fla. — Jameis Winston threw for 358 yards and one touchdown, helping Tampa Bay rally to snap a four-game losing streak with a victory over Arizona.
Matt Gay kicked three field goals and Peyton Barber scored on a 1-yard run to finish a 92-yard, game-winning drive for the Bucs (3-6), who ended Kyler Murray’s NFL rookie record streak of 211 consecutive pass attempts without an interception.
Murray threw for 324 yards and three TDs to Christian Kirk, whose 15-yard scoring reception put the Cardinals up 27-23 midway through the fourth quarter. Kirk also scored on receptions of 33 and 69 yards and finished with six catches for 138 yards for Arizona (3-6-1).
Arizona 3 10 7 7 — 27
Tampa Bay 7 10 3 10 — 30
First Quarter
Ari—FG Gonzalez 37, 11:13.
TB—R.Jones 7 run (Gay kick), 3:42.
Second Quarter
Ari—FG Gonzalez 54, 14:14.
TB—FG Gay 30, 8:53.
Ari—Kirk 33 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 1:03.
TB—Howard 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :08.
Third Quarter
TB—FG Gay 45, 8:37.
Ari—Kirk 69 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 8:10.
Fourth Quarter
TB—FG Gay 41, 9:44.
Ari—Kirk 15 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 7:22.
TB—Barber 1 run (Gay kick), 1:43.
A—40,038.
Ari TB
First downs 20 26
Total Net Yards 417 457
Rushes-yards 18-75 26-118
Passing 342 339
Punt Returns 1-2 2-9
Kickoff Returns 2-43 1-17
Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-45-1 30-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 4-19
Punts 3-52.7 3-47.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-87 9-94
Time of Possession 23:57 36:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arizona, K.Murray 3-38, Drake 10-35, D.Johnson 5-2. Tampa Bay, Barber 11-43, Winston 3-40, R.Jones 11-29, Logan 1-6.
PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 27-44-1-324, Lee 1-1-0-26. Tampa Bay, Winston 30-48-2-358.
RECEIVING—Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-71, Kirk 6-138, Drake 6-6, Isabella 3-78, Cooper 2-29, Williams 1-15, D.Johnson 1-8, Clay 1-5. Tampa Bay, R.Jones 8-77, Godwin 6-74, Evans 4-82, Howard 4-47, Ogunbowale 3-24, Miller 2-33, Perriman 2-17, Barber 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
