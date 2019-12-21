FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady passed for 271 yards and a touchdown, sneaked for a third-down conversion to set up another score and threw a downfield block on another scoring drive to help the New England Patriots clinch their 11th AFC East title in a row by beating Buffalo 24-17 on Saturday.
With the Bills visiting for a rare late-season matchup while the division was still at stake, Sony Michel ran for 96 yards and Rex Burkhead rebounded from an opening-drive fumble to catch four passes for 77 yards and run for 20 more. Both teams had already clinched playoff berths; the Patriots (12-3) remain in contention for a first-round bye or even the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Josh Allen completed 13 of 26 passes for 208 yards and ran for 43 more, including a first down on fourth-and-1 from the Patriots 30 with about three minutes left. After driving to the New England 8, Allen overthrew Dawson Knox in the end zone and then was sacked by Adam Butler. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 15 with just over one minute left, he was forced out of the pocket and had to throw the ball up for grabs in the end zone, where it was knocked down by J.C. Jackson.
Cole Beasley caught seven passes for 108 yards, and John Brown had a 53-yard TD catch for the Bills (10-5).
Brady, who is 42 and nursing a right elbow injury, improved to 32-3 against the Bills, and Buffalo hasn’t beaten the Patriots in six games under coach Sean McDermott. This one was clinched when Burkhead ran it in from 1 yard with 5:11 left; Brady found Julian Edelman for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game.
Brady led New England to a field goal and touchdown on its last two full possessions, then the defense protected the lead .
Allen has thrown for a touchdown in 21 straight games, breaking Doug Flutie’s franchise record from 1998-99.
Buffalo 3 7 7 0 — 17
New England 7 3 3 11 — 24
First Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 35, 9:16.
NE—LaCosse 8 pass from Brady (Folk kick), 1:50.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Folk 36, 5:04.
Buf—Dawkins 1 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), :01.
Third Quarter
NE—FG Folk 51, 9:54.
Buf—Brown 53 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 7:25.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Folk 20, 10:45.
NE—Burkhead 1 run (Edelman pass from Brady), 5:06.
A—65,878.
Buf NE
First downs 14 23
Total Net Yards 268 414
Rushes-yards 23-92 35-143
Passing 176 271
Punt Returns 1-17 3-17
Kickoff Returns 2-57 3-75
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 13-26-0 26-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-32 0-0
Punts 6-44.3 2-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-46 3-30
Time of Possession 21:08 38:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Singletary 15-46, Allen 7-43, Brown 1-3. New England, Michel 21-96, Burkhead 5-20, Harry 2-18, White 3-5, Brady 4-4.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 13-26-0-208. New England, Brady 26-33-0-271.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Beasley 7-108, McKenzie 2-11, Brown 1-53, Knox 1-33, Singletary 1-2, Dawkins 1-1. New England, Edelman 5-72, Burkhead 4-77, White 4-24, Meyers 3-25, Sanu 3-24, Watson 3-15, Harry 2-21, LaCosse 1-8, Michel 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Texans win AFC South with victory over Bucs
TAMPA, Fla. — Bradley Roby returned one of Jameis Winston’s four interceptions for a touchdown and Ka’imi Fairburn snapped a fourth-quarter tie with his third field goal Saturday, lifting the Houston Texans to a 23-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fourth AFC South title in five years.
Roby raced 27 yards up the right sideline after picking off Winston’s first pass of the game, the sixth pick six the Bucs quarterback has thrown this season. Jahleel Addae’s interception with 1:27 remaining ended any realistic chance the Bucs had of coming back.
The Texans (10-5) won despite not getting an especially sharp performance from Deshaun Watson, who completed 19 of 32 passes for 184 yards and one interception. The Bucs (7-8) sacked him five times and held Houston to one offensive TD on Carlos Hyde’s 1-yard run in the second quarter.
The Texans ended Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak and are AFC South champions for the second straight year.
Winston rallied the Bucs with a pair of TDs in the last two minutes of the first half to make it 17-17. The teams traded third-quarter field goals, setting the stage for Watson to move the Texans into position for the go-ahead points, Fairburn’s 37-yard field goal with 7:11 left.
Houston 10 7 3 3 — 23
Tampa Bay 3 14 3 0 — 20
First Quarter
Hou—Roby 27 interception return (Fairbairn kick), 14:12.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 32, 11:29.
TB—FG Gay 50, :56.
Second Quarter
Hou—Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 9:22.
TB—R.Jones 4 run (Gay kick), 1:57.
TB—J.Watson 8 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.
Tird Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 25, 9:30.
TB—FG Gay 41, 1:13.
Fourth Quarter
Hou—FG Fairbairn 37, 7:11.
A—49,036.
Hou TB
First downs 15 19
Total Net Yards 229 435
Rushes-yards 26-68 21-106
Passing 161 329
Punt Returns 1-10 2-3
Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-74
Interceptions Ret. 4-49 1-31
Comp-Att-Int 19-32-1 25-48-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 5-23 3-6
Punts 6-44.5 2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 4-35 6-45
Time of Possession 29:32 30:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Houston, Watson 7-37, Hyde 17-27, D.Johnson 2-4. Tampa Bay, Jones 14-77, Winston 2-16, Barber 5-13.
PASSING—Houston, Watson 19-32-1-184. Tampa Bay, Winston 25-48-4-335.
RECEIVING—Houston, Stills 5-57, Hopkins 5-23, Fells 3-27, Carter 2-44, Fuller 2-11, D.Johnson 1-12, Hyde 1-10. Tampa Bay, Perriman 7-102, Watson 5-43, Howard 3-46, Ogunbowale 3-34, Jones 3-32, Brate 2-17, Hyman 1-31, McElroy 1-30.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tampa Bay, Gay 54.
