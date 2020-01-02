If there’s one word to define the 2019 NFL season, it might be separation.
With the exception of the winner of the NFC East, the division champions generally were on another level from their colleagues. Indeed, the Ravens, Patriots, Chiefs, Saints, 49ers and Seahawks were on a different level from most of their opponents leaguewide.
And the Eagles’ closing drive to the NFC East title was remarkable.
The NFL likes to brag about competitive balance, but in 2019 there were so many mediocre or worse teams that very little was symmetrical. Hopefully the playoffs will provide a spark, with all of those clubs that created the separation going head to head.
Without question, the Ravens were the team of the year. In mid-2018, coach John Harbaugh turned to untested rookie Lamar Jackson. It would be a massive understatement to say it was the correct choice.
J
ackson has been beyond sensational as a passer and runner, bringing a dimension that some opponents — even the better ones — couldn’t handle.
“He is a good decision maker, ’’ says 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman. “He knows angles, he knows leverage, he knows when to get down, he knows when to stay up, he knows when to cut back, he knows when to keep it, he knows when to bounce outside.”
Baltimore fears no one, has perhaps the best secondary in football, and the NFL ’s best kicker, Justin Tucker.
The AFC generally has been the weaker conference all season, but, as always the Patriots can’t be dismissed and the Chiefs hit their stride in December to steal the No. 2 seed from New England.
Tom Brady is 42 and hasn’t looked like a Hall of Fame quarterback at times, but New England still won an 11th successive AFC East title and is anchored by a stingy defense. The Patriots led the league in turnover differential by a wide margin. If Brady finds someone other than reliables Julian Edelman and James White to throw to, the Patriots can be formidable despite playing a wild-card game for the first time in a decade.
The Chiefs missed last season’s Super Bowl mainly because of their leaky D. Patrick Mahomes and company on offense couldn’t make up for that. Now, under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the defense has grown into something that just might boost KC into the big game.
Buffalo is another contender not likely to back down against anybody, a team on the rise whose time might not yet be here.
Coach Sean McDermott noted: “We’ve made a lot of progress to get us to where we are throughout the course of one season. And the players have every week, they’ve given it their all, and I’m extremely appreciative of that, but we still have work to do. ... This is a young football team, we’ll continue to grow .’’
Despite winning yet another AFC South title, it’s difficult to have confidence in Houston going far in the postseason. Indeed, the Texans are 3-5 in the playoffs and never have been to a conference championship game. They host the Bills on wild-card weekend.
Thanks in part to Houston sitting many key players in the season finale, the Titans scored the final wild-card slot. Coach Mike Vrabel was a star linebacker for Bill Belichick in New England, and that’s where he will take his Titans.
Choosing a favorite in the stronger NFC is pretty much impossible. Sure, San Francisco is the top seed, but all of the contenders are dangerous on the road, too.
New Orleans carries perhaps the biggest motivator into January — that brutal officiating non-call in the NFC title game that basically cost them a trip to the Super Bowl. In Drew Brees to Michael Thomas, the Saints have a modern-day Montana-Rice passing combination, and the rest of the offense (and defense) is anything but shoddy.
San Francisco came off a 4-12 record to be the NFL 2019’s last unbeaten team. It’s front four on defense can dominate games, as can tight end George Kittle. The Niners usually win the tight games, as they did in beating the Seahawks in the season finale to clinch the NFC West.
Only those who wear Cheeseheads want to go to Lambeau Field in January, especially with the Packers developing an aggressive and punishing defense. Plus, star QB Aaron Rodgers has a worthy complement in running back Aaron Jones.
Seattle’s late-season injury woes leave Pete Carroll’s group with an extra large challenge. No team, however, has been more resilient this season. Well, maybe Philadelphia has been. Ravaged by injuries that probably should have made the Eagles into also-rans, they instead ran off four straight victories to grab the NFC East from Dallas. Now, perhaps fittingly, they host the Seahawks.
Minnesota, like Houston, has that history of postseason stumbles. It would be much easier to take the Vikings seriously if they were in the AFC. Instead, they get a trip to New Orleans.
