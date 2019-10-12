MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami will host this year’s Super Bowl in February. On Sunday, it will host a game that could be considered the polar opposite.
The 0-5 Washington Redskins are taking on the 0-4 Miami Dolphins, and before changing the channel, it’s worth considering what’s on the line.
Whichever team loses has the inside track to 0-16 and the No. 1 draft pick next year. But the winning team will claim a key early-season momentum bump, extra critical for the Redskins as interim coach Bill Callahan makes his debut.
“This is a tough league. Wins are not easy. Nobody is giving wins out,” said Redskins quarterback Case Keenum. “It’s two desperate teams in desperate want and need of a win.”
It’s possible nobody needs that win more than Callahan. He overhauled the entire workweek in Ashburn, making the players wear pads on Wednesday and Thursday, something Jay Gruden never did during the season, and had players run through plays at game speed, a hard-nosed approach he thinks will pay dividends.
“Coach would have fit in well at Alabama,” said defensive end Jonathan Allen, who studied under the master of intense preparation, Nick Saban.
Redskins running back Adrian Peterson said the team felt rejuvenated, and he called it the “best week of work we’ve had all season.”
But the feel-good vibes can only sustain themselves if the Redskins knock off the lowly Dolphins, who enter the game as 3.5-point underdogs on their home field.
The Dolphins have major talent issues across the board as they reboot their franchise, but the Redskins have found themselves in the same spot, albeit unintentionally.
The offensive line has injuries at three of the five positions (right guard Brandon Scherff, center Chase Roullier and left tackle Donald Penn, who is himself replacing Trent Williams). At tight end, Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed are battling injuries, while Keenum and Colt McCoy have had their share at the quarterback position.
At defensive back, Josh Norman practiced with a wrap on his hand this week, indicative of a potential fracture — he’ll be able to play but it could interfere with his ability to catch passes.
It’s unclear how many of those injured players will play on Sunday. Callahan made it clear with reporters that he won’t be discussing injuries.
On the Dolphins side, there are no grand visions of a season turnaround, just a desire to make the most of Sunday.
“There is no ‘Hey, I’m not thinking about the end of the game or two games from now or eight games from now.’ We just focus on today,” said coach Brian Flores.
Today is big enough for both sides — perhaps their last, best opportunity to walk off the field a winner in the 2019 season.
NOTES
Rams’ Gurley to miss showdown with 49ers
LOS ANGELES — Running back Todd Gurley won’t play in the Los Angeles Rams’ divisional meeting with the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday because of a bruised left thigh.
The Rams confirmed Gurley is out while they signed running back John Kelly to the active roster Saturday. Gurley missed practice all week after getting hurt in Los Angeles’ 30-29 loss at Seattle on Oct. 3.
Malcolm Brown is expected to make his second career start in Gurley’s place, with rookie Darrell Henderson as his backup.
Packers’ Jones fined $10K for taunting
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined more than $10,000 for waving goodbye to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on his way to the end zone.
Jones confirmed to ESPN on Friday that the NFL fined him $10,527 for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct.
The gesture came on the third of Jones’ franchise record-tying four touchdowns in a 34-24 victory Sunday at Dallas. Jones had 182 yards of total offense (107 rushing, 75 receiving) in the win.
Jets waive RB Faulk to make room for LB
NEW YORK — The Jets have waived quarterback Luke Falk to make room on the roster for newly reinstated linebacker Brandon Copeland.
Falk started the last two games in place of Sam Darnold, who will play Sunday against Dallas after missing three games while recovering from mononucleosis. Falk went 47 of 73 for 416 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions in three games with a 62.4 quarterback rating.
The Jets (0-4) have struggled in Darnold’s absence, ranking last in the NFL in total offense.
David Fales will serve as Darnold’s backup this week. The Jets also have Mike White on the practice squad.
Falk made his Jets debut in Week 2, when he entered the game against Cleveland for an injured Trevor Siemian — who suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Falk then started the next two games — losses at New England and Philadelphia.
Copeland was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers. He has denied knowingly using a banned substance and said this week he will sue the supplement company for selling a product that was “contaminated” with an ingredient that wasn’t listed on the label.
