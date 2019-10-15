LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams acquired star cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday night in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.
Jacksonville gets first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, and a fourth-round pick in 2021.
Ramsey is one of the NFL’s elite defensive backs, earning two Pro Bowl selections in three seasons with Jaguars. The fifth overall pick in the 2016 draft has nine career interceptions, but his tumultuous tenure is Jacksonville is over one month after he requested a trade.
The defending NFC champions traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore earlier in the day, getting depth linebacker Kenny Young for a two-time Pro Bowl selection who will be a free agent next year. Los Angeles also put cornerback Aqib Talib on injured reserve Monday after he missed last weekend’s loss to San Francisco with a rib injury.
Los Angeles also acquired offensive lineman Austin Corbett from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday for a fifth-round pick in 2021.
The 6-foot-3, 306-pounder played in 11 games as a rookie in 2018, making one start. Corbett appeared in three games this season.
The Rams are on their first three-game losing streak of coach Sean McVay’s tenure, although their sputtering offense likely deserves more blame than the defense.
Steelers place DE Tuitt on injured reserve
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to dig their way out of an early season hole without defensive end Stephon Tuitt.
The team placed Tuitt on injured reserve on Tuesday, two days after Tuitt tore a pectoral muscle in the first quarter of a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The six-year veteran was in the midst of his best season, racking up 3½ sacks and six tackles for loss in just over five games for a defense that ranked among the NFL leaders in sacks (third) and takeaways (second), one of the few bright spots during a 2-4 start.
Hip injury slows Browns QB Mayfield
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited during Tuesday’s practice with a hip injury sustained on a scramble in the second half on Sunday against Seattle. Mayfield was hurt when he made a spin move and got hit in the third quarter.
Mayfield left the field briefly to get treatment and tests in the locker room but returned and didn’t miss a play in the 32-28 loss.
The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield a chance to recover completely before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England (6-0) on Oct. 27.
Jets make moves at defensive back
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed defensive back Blake Countess and waived cornerback Arthur Maulet.
Countess had 54 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and three passes defensed in 37 games for the Rams from 2016-18.
Maulet had two tackles in five games with the Jets this season.
