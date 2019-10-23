KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Less than a week after dislocating his right kneecap in last Thursday’s game in Denver, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out, threw and practiced Wednesday with his teammates in Kansas City.
Mahomes, who continues to rehabilitate from the injury, was able to “go do a few things” Wednesday afternoon when the Chiefs hit the practice field, Reid announced earlier.
“We’ll just see how he does and evaluate him every day that he’s out there,” Reid said.
Reid added that backup Matt Moore would take a “good percentage” of practice repetitions with the first-team unit, but stopped short of naming Moore the starter for Week 8’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
The injury was initially projected to keep Mahomes out for at least several weeks, but the Chiefs have maintained optimism about what they saw in his recent MRI results. Reid reinforced his earlier stance and did not rule out Mahomes for Sunday night.
Brees says playing on Sunday is current plan
METAIRIE, La. — Drew Brees says he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations.
Brees, who spoke after practice on Wednesday, says he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb. But Brees says he needs to see how accurate and effective he is throwing during competitive team drills this week before he knows for certain that his return is best for the team.
Brees says that technically his thumb won’t be fully healed until he’s three months out of surgery but that a surgically inserted internal brace provides enough support for him to grip the ball firmly now.
With backup QB Teddy Bridgewater filling in, the Saints have won all five games Brees has missed since his injury during New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.
Falcons hopeful Ryan will face Seahawks
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says quarterback Matt Ryan is hopeful he’ll return from a sprained ankle to play against Seattle.
As expected, Ryan did not practice Wednesday. He also may sit out Thursday’s practice. Quinn says the team “will have a better sense” of the quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game on Friday.
Ryan, 34, limped off the field in last week’s 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald. He has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.
Veteran Matt Schaub (Virginia) would make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore if Ryan can’t play.
Patriots WR Gordon on injured reserve
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have placed receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve with knee and ankle injuries.
The move was posted on the NFL’s transaction wire late Wednesday afternoon.
Gordon suffered the injuries during New England’s win over the Giants in Week 6 and sat out Monday night’s win over the Jets.
Gordon’s absence will mean the Patriots will now be leaning even more on veteran Mohamed Sanu, acquired in a trade with Atlanta on Tuesday, to provide some stability to an offense that leads the league in scoring at nearly 32 points a game.
Gordon was among New England’s leading receivers this season. In six games he has 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.
Jets LB Moseley gets new medical exam
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets are concerned linebacker C.J. Mosley could be dealing with more than just a groin injury.
Mosley played Monday night for the first time since straining his groin in the season opener, but lacked his typical burst and had just three assisted tackles in the 33-0 loss to New England.
“Doctors are doing a really deep dive, just trying to figure out where things are coming from,” coach Adam Gase said Wednesday.
Guard Kelechi Osemele remained out of practice with a shoulder injury as his standoff with the team over whether he needs immediate surgery continues.
Osemele said Wednesday he will have surgery Friday, but the team had yet to approve it.
Lions roster move adds depth at RB
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have signed running back Paul Perkins, adding much-needed depth at the position.
Detroit made the move Wednesday, a day after putting running back Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Lions released Perkins last week after being awarded running back Tra Carson via waivers from Green Bay.
— From wire reports
