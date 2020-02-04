KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Kansas City on Monday as fans celebrated their Super Bowl championship.
Coach Andy Reid, carrying the Super Bowl trophy, led the team off its plane Monday afternoon before they boarded a bus caravan to return to Arrowhead Stadium.
Fans were discouraged from meeting the Chiefs at the airport. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not with his teammates because he flew to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, to lead a Super Bowl celebration parade as part of his duties as MVP.
A parade through downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a rally at Union Station.
A newly installed sign inside Union Station proclaimed the Chiefs “World Champions!” Among those lining up to take a picture Monday were Mark and Karie Teetor, of the St. Louis area, who described a scene of pandemonium and dancing as they watched the game with friends.
Several schools in the area canceled Wednesday’s classes, and the Kansas Legislature canceled that day’s session. Officials announced the celebration Sunday night, shortly after the Chiefs defeated San Francisco 31-20.
The celebration started before the game, with an estimated 20,000 people showing up at the Power & Light District in Kansas City to watch the Super Bowl on a massive screen.
The city installed generators and a temporary cellphone tower near the site of the rally, while area businesses made plans to close or operate on a reduced schedule.
Police said Monday 14 people were arrested and 45 were ejected from the entertainment district, and fire officials responded to 24 medical incidents
.
Super Bowl betting up from last year
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gamblers in Nevada wagered $154.7 million on this year’s Super Bowl, an increase from last year but still below the 2018 high.
The Nevada totals were the highest in the nation, where 14 states now offer legal sports betting. The 190 sports books there won nearly $18.8 million, for a hold percentage of 12.1%.
The amount wagered in Nevada represented an increase from last year’s figure of $145.9 million, but it still trailed the $158.5 million that was bet on the 2018 Super Bowl.
The amount bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada, known as the “handle,” was three times higher than in New Jersey, the second-largest sports betting market. New Jersey’s casinos and horse tracks took in $54.2 million, up from $34.8 million.
But New Jersey’s 10 retail sports books and 19 sports wagering mobile applications lost $4.28 million on the game, for a negative hold percentage of 7.8%.
Jacksonville agrees to London home game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to break ground on an entertainment district adjacent to their aging stadium this spring and eventually hope to develop the shipyards along the St. Johns River.
Both are years from completion. In the meantime, the Jaguars have found a short-term solution: another home game in London.
Jacksonville announced Tuesday it has reached an agreement with the NFL to play consecutive home games at Wembley Stadium next season, doubling the franchise’s overseas income and potentially strengthening its foothold in a market the NFL wants to expand.
Jaguars hire Baalke for front office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke as their director of player personnel.
Baalke replaces Chris Polian, who was fired last month after seven seasons. The Jaguars announced the hire Tuesday.
Baalke spent the last three years working for the NFL as a football operations consultant. Before that, he spent 12 seasons with the 49ers (2005-16), including the final six as GM.
