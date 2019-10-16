THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams fully understand the risks they took in acquiring volatile cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
The defending NFC champions believe the potential rewards are well worth it.
“You want guys with some swag, some personality,” coach Sean McVay said Wednesday while he awaited the star cornerback’s arrival at their training complex. “As long as those guys love football, they love competing every single day, I think this is a building that will suit him well.”
Ramsey flew to the West Coast on Wednesday, a day after Los Angeles traded two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder for an elite defender whose tumultuous tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last four full seasons.
On his Uninterrupted podcast on SiriusXM’s app, Ramsey pronounced himself “overjoyed” to be with the Rams, and eager to “show them that they got the best corner in the whole NFL for years and years to come.”
Chiefs down several starters, including Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will miss his second consecutive game with a hamstring injury when Kansas City visits the Denver Broncos on Thursday night trying to snap a two-game skid.
The Chiefs are down several starters as they face a division rival on short rest. Defensive back Kendall Fuller was ruled out after breaking his thumb in last week’s loss to Houston, defensive tackle Chris Jones and left tackle Eric Fisher have core muscle injuries, and left guard Andrew Wylie is out with an ankle injury.
Giants could get Engram, Barkley back Sunday
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants tight end Evan Engram was optimistic Monday about playing against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and there is a chance 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of Year Saquon Barkley also will be back.
Engram, who is having a breakout season, missed Thursday night’s 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots with a knee injury. Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 15.
Goodell: Pass interference reviews are working
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the new video review rule for pass interference is working as expected, with only obvious mistakes by officials being corrected.
Through Week 6, the league has had 44 reviews related to pass interference, and the on-field ruling was reversed seven times.
The commissioner also said labor discussions on a new collective bargaining agreement have touched on the possible expansion to a 17-game season. The Super Bowl would be one week later, and the season would still start the week after Labor Day. Larger rosters might accompany a longer season.
Bears QB Trubisky hopes to play against Saints
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are cautiously optimistic quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will return this week from a left shoulder injury.
Trubisky said he feels “close” to 100 percent and hopes to start when the Bears host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but he would have to wear a shoulder harness for the team to let him play.
Trubisky — the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft — was hurt scrambling on the opening drive in the win over Minnesota on Sept. 29.
Titans to start Tannehill at QB against Chargers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans want to jump-start an offense that has just one touchdown over the past 10 quarters, so they’re turning to veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill and benching Marcus Mariota.
Tannehill, the eight-year veteran with 88 career starts for Miami, will make his first Tennessee start against the Chargers (2-4).
Steelers QB Rudolph returns after concussion
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday that Mason Rudolph will return to the starting lineup after being cleared by an independent neurological consultant following a concussion he sustained against Baltimore on Oct. 6.
Rookie Devlin “Duck” Hodges filled in nicely for Rudolph during a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.
Fitzpatrick to start at QB for winless Dolphins
DAVIE, Fla. — The winless Miami Dolphins have again changed starting quarterbacks because coach Brian Flores changed his mind.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start since Week 2 when the Dolphins play at Buffalo on Sunday. Flores had previously said Josh Rosen would remain the starter after Fitzpatrick came off the bench and nearly rallied Miami to its first victory last Sunday against Washington.
Raiders OT Brown sued
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown has been sued by his ex-girlfriend for what she says were multiple acts of domestic violence over the past year.
Diorra Marzette-Sanders filed a civil suit in Alameda County Superior Court on Tuesday accusing him of several attacks that left her bloodied, bruised and fearing for her safety.
According to the lawsuit, Marzette-Sanders accused the 6-foot-8, 380-pound Brown of slapping her, hitting her and choking her at different times and threatening to shoot her in the “head before you walk out that door with my son.”
Brown denied the accusations.
