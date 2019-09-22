NEWENGLAND PATRIOTS
QB Brady supplants Brees on passing TD list
Tom Brady has passed injured Saints quarterback Drew Brees for second place on the NFL’s career list for touchdown passes.
Brady connected with Phillip Dorsett for a 25-yard score in the first quarter against the New York Jets. It was Brady’s 523rd career TD pass, moving him past Brees into second place on the career list.
Peyton Manning is first with 539.
Brady later added another TD pass to give New England a 20-0 lead. He also has 73 touchdown passes in the postseason. Including those, his total of 597 is the most in NFL history.
ATLANTA FALCONS
QB Ryan passes Elway with TD pass No. 301
Matt Ryan threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper with 10:30 left in the third quarter, No. 301 of his career.
That breaks a tie with John Elway for No. 11 in league history.
Ryan became the 12th player with 300 TD passes when he hooked up with Julio Jones on the game-winning touchdown last Sunday night.
Earlier in the drive, Ryan also passed Elway for No. 9 on the career list for completions. Elway had 4,123. Ryan now has 4,126.
NFL INJURIES
Super Bowl MVP Edelman hurt in Pats’ win
Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman did not come out for the second half against the New York Jets because of what the Patriots say is a chest injury.
Edelman went to the locker room shortly before the half. The team says it is questionable whether he will return.
Edelman was apparently injured with 1:18 left in the first half after a 3-yard reception, when 301-pound defensive lineman Henry Anderson landed on top of him. Edelman came up holding his ribs.
In Indianapolis, T.Y. Hilton was ruled out of the game for the Colts with a quad injury and did not play in the second half. The Pro Bowl receiver was listed as questionable before the game with the same injury. Atlanta safety Keanu Neal also was carted off the field with what the team called an Achilles injury. Neal tore an ACL in last season’s opener and missed the rest of the season.
In other games, Broncos DE Derek Wolfe left the field on a cart after sustaining an ankle injury, and Dolphins receiver Allen Hurns had to be taken off the field after a jarring hit from Dallas safety Jeff Heath.
