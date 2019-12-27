ATLANTA — Wrapping up another disappointing season but buoyed by a strong finish, the Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they are keeping coach Dan Quinn in 2020.
Owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain general manager Thomas Dimitroff for next season, though there will be organizational changes that restore President and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in football operations.
In another change, Quinn will give up the dual role as defensive coordinator that he took on this year. Raheem Morris will get the job, hardly a surprise after he switched to the defensive staff at midseason and sparked a major turnaround.
“It’s easy to make changes,” Blank said at the team’s training facility in suburban Flowery Brand “It’s almost easier in many ways to make changes than to not make changes.”
In the end, the longtime Falcons owner chose stability even with the Falcons assured of their second straight losing season.
“It’s about winning games, winning championships, winning rings” Blank said. “My belief is this group, this leadership group, this coaching group, can get us there more quickly than any other approach we could’ve taken.”
Antonio Brown joins Saints workout
METAIRIE, La. — Prolific but embattled free-agent receiver Antonio Brown got his chance to show the New Orleans Saints how he could help them in the playoffs.
Whether Brown winds up catching passes from record-setting quarterback Drew Brees during a potential Super Bowl run remains to be seen. And the NFL could have a say in the matter — if the Saints decide to sign him.
While Saints coach Sean Payton did not rule out signing Brown, he said there were no immediate plans to do so after including the four-time All-Pro in a workout with six receivers on Friday.
“Not now,” Payton said, adding that coaches and the front office are “mainly doing our due diligence on all of those players. Obviously there’s a little bit more attention drawn to him because of his career. But right now it was more or less us having a chance to get to know these guys and seeing what kind of shape they’re all in.”
Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told The Associated Press that Brown’s “visit with the Saints went very well and we will continue discussions with them.’’
Brown also could be seen smiling widely in a photo, posted on social media, with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. The Saints and NBA’s Pelicans are both owned by Gayle Benson and their practice headquarters are on the same campus.
Brown has been out of the NFL since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.
Seahawks’ RB Lynch ready to face 49ers
SEATTLE — Four years after he last went through a full week of preparation with Seattle, it felt downright normal for Pete Carroll to see Marshawn Lynch carrying the ball during practice.
The only question that seems to remain at this point is how much Lynch will carry the running load on Sunday night when the Seahawks face San Francisco for the NFC West title.
“There’s no question, it’s undeniable, there’s an energy about, a juice about him being back here,” Carroll said on Friday. “He’s just an extraordinary player and character over the years. For this opportunity and to come back at this time with everything going on — Christmas and everything, New Year’s around the corner — it’s just fitting we were able to figure it out. I’m thrilled by the way he has brought it, and learned, and figured it out, and studied and worked at it to fit in. It’s only been an addition coming in and we’re fired up for it.”
Lynch and fellow running back Robert Turbin concluded their first week back with the Seahawks on Friday. Along with rookie Travis Homer, the trio will handle the running load against the 49ers.
Lynch and Turbin both haven’t played since October 2018. But Carroll praised both for their ability to pick up the game plan — without being overloaded by the entire playbook — and show how quickly they could adapt to an offense that has similarities but also significant differences from the last time either was here.
Former Bills receiver Dubenion dies at 86
Elbert Dubenion, a receiver who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 86.
The Bills said Dubenion died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.
Born in Griffin, Georgia, Dubenion was nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his speed. He played at Bluffton College in Ohio and was 27 when signed by the Bills before their inaugural season in 1960. He played his entire nine-year career in Buffalo and was enshrined on the team’s Wall of Fame in 1995.
Dubenion led the Bills in yards receiving five times, including 1964, when he had 42 catches for a career-best 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in becoming quarterback Jack Kemp’s favorite target. Dubenon’s 27.1 yards per reception that season led the AFL and still stands as a team record, and his touchdown total is tied for second among the Bills for one season.
