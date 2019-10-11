Bill Callahan’s first starting quarterback with the Redskins will be the player his predecessor, Jay Gruden, benched two weeks before. On Friday, Callahan announced that Case Keenum, the team’s starter for the first four games, will start again this Sunday in Miami.
“He was the starter and the captain,” Callahan said .
He later called the choice: “A no-brainer.”
First-round pick Dwayne Haskins will be the backup, which means last week’s starter, Colt McCoy, probably won’t dress Sunday.
Keenum won the starting job at the end of training camp, when McCoy suffered complications from three offseason leg surgeries and had to stop practicing. He started well, throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles and another 220 yards and two more touchdowns against the Cowboys. But he had four turnovers and sprained his ankle in the Monday night loss to the Bears. Though he started the team’s fourth game at the New York Giants, he was pulled in the second quarter after throwing for just 37 yards and was replaced by Haskins.
Keenum has completed 92 of 135 passes for 977 yards with four TDs and four interceptions. Despite his recent struggles, he still has a high passer rating of 93.8.
Injuries, offense still concerns for Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Try as he might, Tom Brady appeared to be a little stumped when he was asked the question that continues to hover over the Patriots following their latest victory.
Has the offense been good enough this season?
“We’ll see,” Brady said . “We’re 6-0, so try to get to 7-0.”
It was a perfectly neutral answer about a unit that clearly has things to clean up after needing a big effort from the defense to secure a 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
Brady finished with his second straight 300-yard game, but he’s also been sacked seven times in two games and has thrown two of his three interceptions in those games. One of the sacks on Thursday ended in Markus Golden’s 42-yard fumble return for a score, during which receiver Josh Gordon injured his left knee trying to make a tackle.
The defense forced four more turnovers , bringing its total to 16 (14 interceptions). Linebacker Kyle Van Noy’s 22-yard fumble return for a score was the defense’s third TD this season.
Gordon’s injury is the latest of a series for the Patriots’ offense, which will have 10 days to tend to its issues before visiting the Jets (0-4).
Steelers rookie QB Hodges to start
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday night’s visit to Los Angeles while he continues to recover from a concussion, meaning undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges will get the start when Pittsburgh (1-4) faces the Chargers (2-3).
Rudolph was limited in practice all week after getting knocked unconscious by Earl Thomas during an overtime loss to the Ravens. Thomas told ESPN he was fined $21,000 for the hit. According to ESPN, Thomas plans to appeal the fine.
London weather greets Bucs on arrival
LONDON — When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for practice at the Blackheath rugby football club Friday afternoon, they dealt with typical English weather rather than what they’re used to back home in Florida.
The wind was howling, the sky was overcast and the temperatures were quite cool, providing a perfect English experience for the American visitors. Coach Bruce Arians said the wind was sending the ball 2 or 3 yards in different directions on passes at times.
The Bucs held their only practice in London before Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina arrived a day earlier for the game than the Bucs, following a schedule Seattle used successfully on the way to beating the Raiders.
Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was a full participant Friday after missing Wednesday’s practice with a sore back.
Broncos sign fullback Janovich to 3-year deal
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Andy Janovich signed a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos on Friday worth $5.7 million, making him one of the highest-paid fullbacks in the league.
The fourth-year pro from Nebraska is making $720,000 this season in the final year of his rookie contract as a sixth-round draft pick.
Behind Janovich’s blocking last season, Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to make the Pro Bowl. Janovich has scored three career TDs, and he leads the team with 16 tackles on special teams.
Saints RB Kamara questionable vs. Jags
METAIRIE, La. — The Saints have listed running back Alvin Kamara as questionable for Sunday’s game in Jacksonville because of an ankle injury that limited his practice time on Thursday and sidelined him entirely from practice on Friday.
Saints coach Sean Payton has declined to discuss when or how Kamara got hurt.
Jaguars CB Ramsey questionable to play
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars have listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans.
Coach Doug Marrone made the designation Friday, a day after owner Shad Khan said he expects the disgruntled defender to return after a two-week absence because of an apparent back injury.
WR Jackson among Eagles ruled out
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will be missing several key players when they visit Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (neck) and running back Darren Sproles (calf).
Jackson hasn’t played since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2.
