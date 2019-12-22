Saints WR Thomas sets single-season record
Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas now has the NFL’s single season record for most receptions all to himself.
The Saints receiver came into Sunday’s game at Tennessee needing 10 catches to tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison’s 143 catches in 2002.
Drew Brees threw three straight passes to Thomas midway through the fourth quarter, the third a 20-yarder that gave Thomas 10 catches to tie Harrison. His 11th and 12th catches — including a 2-yard touchdown — came on a crucial Saints drive that put them ahead 38-28 with 2:10 left.
He finished with 12 catches for 136 yards against the Titans.
Thomas already had set the mark for most catches in a two-season span with at least 266, topping Antonio Brown’s previous record of 265 receptions between 2014-15.
Panthers DT Butler ejected for throwing punch
INDIANAPOLIS — Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler was ejected during Sunday’s game for throwing a punch at Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Doyle already was on the ground when Butler hit him in the helmet early in the third quarter. The referees initially penalized Butler for unnecessary roughness but a booth review led to the ejection as an angry-looking Butler sat down on the bench.
Then, as he walked off the field to a chorus of boos, Butler made an obscene gesture toward the crowd.
Cardinals WR Fitzgerald hits milestone
SEATTLE — Larry Fitzgerald has become the second player in NFL history to top 17,000 yards receiving in their career.
Arizona’s veteran star reached the mark on a 21-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter against Seattle. The touchdown gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead.
Fitzgerald entered the day with 16,990 yards receiving in his career. He trails only Jerry Rice (22,895) on the all-time list.
Cousins, Vikings seek redemption vs. Packers
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings had moved into position for the go-ahead touchdown at Green Bay in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 meeting, with first-and-goal inside the 10-yard line.
Then one regrettable off-balance throw by Kirk Cousins thwarted their rally and seemingly threatened to cement his status as a so-so quarterback who couldn’t be counted on in the most crucial moments.
Cousins and the rest of the offense have made a resolute recovery from the cringe-inducing decision and resulting end-zone interception that essentially sealed a 21-16 victory for the Packers.
Finally, the Vikings have the opportunity to avenge that damaging defeat when they host the rematch on Monday night. Having clinched at least a wild-card spot in the playoffs, the Vikings can also prevent their chief rivals from clinching the NFC North on their home turf.
