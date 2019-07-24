NFC EAST
DALLAS COWBOYS (11-7)
CAMP OPENS: Saturday, Oxnard, California
LAST YEAR: Made playoffs for second time in three seasons with QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Dynamic young pair got big boost from midseason trade for WR Amari Cooper. Dallas went 7-1 in second half to surge to NFC East title, won wild-card game against Seattle, lost to LA Rams in divisional round.
ADDITIONS: TE Jason Witten, WR Randall Cobb, DT Trysten Hill, S George Iloka, OL Connor McGovern, RB Tony Pollard.
LOSSES: WR Cole Beasley, TE Geoff Swaim, DL David Irving, LB Damien Wilson.
NEEDS: The pecking order behind two-time NFL rushing champ Elliott will be a priority. The most intriguing option is speedy fourth-round pick Pollard. Travis Frederick returns after missing last season with nerve disorder, so tracking The four-time Pro Bowl center’s progress during camp will be important.
EXPECTATIONS: Super Bowl or bust? Proud franchise hasn’t been since winning fifth championship nearly 25 years ago, and owner Jerry Jones badly wants to get back. Coach Jason Garrett enters final year of contract signed after 2014 season, when Dallas won just second playoff game since Super Bowl title following 1995 season.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (10-8)
CAMP OPENED: Wednesday, Philadelphia
LAST YEAR: Defending Super Bowl champions lost three-fourths of starting secondary, top two running backs and quarterback Carson Wentz to injuries, but led by Nick Foles earned wild-card berth and won playoff game in Chicago before barely falling short in New Orleans.
ADDITIONS: WR DeSean Jackson and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, RBs Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders, DT Malik Jackson, LB Zach Brown, S Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess, T Andre Dillard, QB Cody Kessler.
LOSSES: QB Nick Foles, DEs Chris Long and Michael Bennett, LB Jordan Hicks, RB Jay Ajayi, WRs Golden Tate and Jordan Matthews, S Corey Graham.
NEEDS: The Eagles need Wentz to prove he can stay healthy after finishing the last two seasons on sideline while Foles led playoff runs. With Foles gone, unproven Nate Sudfeld opens camp as backup with veteran Kessler as insurance.
EXPECTATIONS: It’s Super Bowl or bust for Eagles after winning it all for first time two years ago. If Wentz stays healthy, he has talent around to make offense dynamic. Defense has questions at linebacker but plenty of depth to be strong.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS (7-9)
CAMP OPENS: Thursday, Richmond
LAST YEAR: Almost everything went right for Redskins on way to 6-3 record. Then injuries derailed their season. Alex Smith broke his right leg in gruesome fashion, leading to steady decline in QB play as attrition battered rest of roster. Defense that was ranked first in NFL early struggled to stop anyone.
ADDITIONS: QB Dwayne Haskins and Case Keenum, S Landon Collins, LB Montez Sweat, WR Terry McLaurin, OL Ereck Flowers, CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan.
LOSSES: WR Jamison Crowder, OT Ty Nsekhe, LBs Zach Brown and LB Preston Smith, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.
NEEDS: Get healthy and figure out who starts at QB. The Redskins were so banged-up on offensive line during offseason workouts that they prioritized 7-on-7 drills. LT Trent Williams’ uncertain status over contract hangs over camp. But the primary focus will be on competition between Haskins, Keenum and Colt McCoy for Week 1 starter.
EXPECTATIONS: Redskins have been between 7-9 and 9-7 in Gruden’s past four seasons. Anything from 6-10 to 10-6 is possible given questions at QB and uncertainty elsewhere. Playoff appearance would be Washington’s first since 2015, but perhaps this is learning year for Haskins as rookie with big expectations of becoming eventual face of franchise.
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-11)
CAMP OPENED: Wednesday, East Rutherford, New Jersey
LAST YEAR: Coach Pat Shurmur never had chance to succeed in his first year despite spectacular Offensive Rookie of Year season from RB Saquon Barkley. O-line was sieve and defense could not get off field. There were no big plays in crunch time. Special teams were pleasant surprise, though, with PK Aldrick Rosas making Pro Bowl in second season.
ADDITIONS: G Kevin Zeitler, T Mike Remmers, WR Golden Tate, S Jabrill Peppers and Antoine Bethea, LB Markus Golden; three first-round draft picks — QB Daniel Jones, CB DeAndre Baker, DT Dexter Lawrence.
LOSSES: WR Odell Beckham Jr., S Landon Collins and Curtis Riley, LB Olivier Vernon, DL Kerry Wynn, CB B.W. Webb.
NEEDS: Lines are key. The O-Line is expected to have new right side with Zeitler and Remmers. It needs to protect Eli Manning after giving up 47 sacks last season, and open more holes for Barkley. D-line needs to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks; Lawrence and Golden should help. Secondary has to mesh quickly with Bethea and Peppers at safeties and Baker expected to be shutdown cornerback with Janoris Jenkins.
EXPECTATIONS: Giants have made playoffs once (2016) since winning Super Bowl in February 2012. If lines do their job and Barkley has another big year, they have outside chance. With Beckham in Cleveland, some receiver must step up and provide big plays. This is Year 2 of general manager Dave Gettleman’s remake.
NFC NORTH
CHICAGO BEARS (12-5)
CAMP OPENS: Friday, Bourbonnais, Illinois
LAST YEAR: In his first year, coach Matt Nagy took Bears to playoffs for first time since 2010 with NFC North title. Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and lineman Akiem Hicks led NFL’s top scoring defense. Nagy’s creative play calling contributed, but offense ranked only 21st. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky improved drastically over his rookie year.
ADDITIONS: S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB Buster Skrine, WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson, RB David Montgomery, RB Mike Davis, K Eddie Pineiro, defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.
LOSSES: S Adrian Amos, DB Bryce Callahan, RB Howard, WR Josh Bellamy, K Parkey, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
NEEDS: Trubisky has to make fewer risky throws and expand knowledge of Nagy’s offense. Either Montgomery or Davis must win the starting running back job because Tarik Cohen is Mr. Excitement, but not an every-down runner. Pagano’s scheme changes need to take hold. Above all, a kicker must be identified between Pineiro and Elliott Fry .
EXPECTATIONS: Chicago is going for first back-to-back playoff berths since 2005-06, and Nagy’s high-energy approach has Bears moving in right direction. Mack had 12 ½ sacks and should benefit from training camp after missing it last year while holding out before being traded by Raiders. Bears led NFL at forcing turnovers, but duplicating that will be tough.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (8-7-1)
CAMP OPENS: Friday, Eagan, Minnesota
LAST YEAR: Stumbled underneath weight of Super Bowl goal they carried with expensive new QB Kirk Cousins into 2018, following trip to NFC championship game previous year. Won just one of seven games against teams that made playoffs, including home loss in finale to rival Bears to miss postseason for third time in five years under coach Mike Zimmer. Fell from 10th in NFL in scoring to 19th, with kicking trouble partly to blame.
ADDITIONS: C Garrett Bradbury, RG Josh Kline, DT Shamar Stephen, TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, WR Jordan Taylor, assistant head coach/offensive adviser Gary Kubiak.
LOSSES: DTs Sheldon Richardson and Tom Johnson, RB Latavius Murray, RG Mike Remmers, PR Marcus Sherels, SS Andrew Sendejo, WR Aldrick Robinson.
NEEDS: Establish continuity and confidence up front, with rookie Bradbury anchoring line and Pat Elflein shifting from C to LG. Identify a reliable No. 3 WR behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, with under-radar free agent signing Taylor emerging in pack that includes so-far-failed 2016 first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell.
EXPECTATIONS: Though Zimmer recently had contract option exercised to be on books through 2020, failure to return to playoffs, or perhaps even advance in postseason, could mean end of 63-year-old’s run in Minnesota. Cousins enters critical second season of fully guaranteed $84 million contract, determined to better slightly less than-.500 career record.
GREEN BAY PACKERS (6-9-1)
CAMP OPENS: Thursday, Green Bay, Wisconsin.
LAST YEAR: Packers’ 2018 campaign was defined by friction between star quarterback and embattled coach. Mike McCarthy was fired after loss to lowly Arizona dropped Green Bay to 4-7-1. Packers split final four games and finished with worst record in more than decade.
ADDITIONS: Coach Matt LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, OL Billy Turner, OLB Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary, S Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, CB Ka’dar Holloman, RB Dexter Williams.
LOSSES: McCarthy, Cobb, OLB Clay Matthews, FB John Kuhn, LB Nick Perry.
NEEDS: The Packers need an ambitious LaFleur and a headstrong Rodgers to build a bond within LaFleur’s offense. Green Bay also needs Gary to show why he was 12th overall pick and develop into a force to form a premium pass-rush personnel package with Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith.
EXPECTATIONS: As long as Rodgers is healthy and under center, expectations for Green Bay will be high. But height of those expectations for this season depends on how well Rodgers and LaFleur jell. Packers have missed playoffs in each of last two seasons. Last time they were postseason spectators for three straight years, Rodgers was in diapers.
DETROIT LIONS (6-10)
CAMP OPENED: Wednesday, Allen Park, Michigan
LAST YEAR: First-year coach Matt Patricia lost seven of last 10 games, saddling franchise with double digits in losses for first time since 2012. Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson provided desperately needed production, but he and WR Marvin Jones had season-ending knee injuries to hurt offense that never recovered from trading receiver Golden Tate.
ADDITIONS: DE Trey Flowers, WRs Jermaine Kearse and Danny Amendola, TE T.J. Hockenson and Jesse James, RB C.J. Anderson, OL Oday Aboushi, S Andrew Adams, CB Marcus Cooper, Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin.
LOSSES: S Glover Quin, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DT Ricky Jean Francois, OG T.J. Lang, CB Nevin Lawson, RB LeGarrette Blount, TE Michael Roberts, Levine Toilolo and Luke Willson, WR TJ Jones and Bruce Ellington, LB Trevor Bates.
NEEDS: QB Matthew Stafford must learn a new system led by first-year offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Run game needs to take another step after improving to 23rd in league following a string of finishing at or near bottom of NFL in rushing. Patricia’s challenge in second camp includes helping defense, which ranked 31st in takeaways.
EXPECTATIONS: Finishing at or around .500 seems realistic and postseason appearance would register as surprise outside organization. Stafford, No. 1 pick overall in 2009, has not been on a team good enough to consistently beat opponents with winning records — and this season probably won’t be exception.
NFC SOUTH
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (14-4)
CAMP OPENS: Friday, Metairie, Louisiana
LAST YEAR: 13th season with QB Drew Brees running coach Sean Payton’s offense produced one of best in franchise history, albeit with bitter ending that spurred offseason rules changes. Saints’ 13-3 regular-season record tied for franchise best with 2009 and 2011. Saints also came painstakingly close to second Super Bowl.
ADDITIONS: TE Jared Cook, RB Latavius Murray, OL Erik McCoy and Nick Easton, DE Mario Edwards, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
LOSSES: C Max Unger, RB Mark Ingram, NT Tyeler Davison, DE Alex Okafor, TE Ben Watson.
NEEDS: The Saints need to determine if top pick McCoy is ready to take over at center for Unger, or whether newly added veteran Easton is the better option. Cook’s arrival adds a new facet to the passing game that the Saints will look to refine during camp. Rookie Gardner-Johnson is aiming for a regular role at nickel cornerback or rotating in with safeties .
EXPECTATIONS: Saints return hungry as ever from last season’s heartbreaking ending. With most key players back and some key additions, New Orleans opens as one of NFC’s top contenders.
ATLANTA FALCONS (7-9)
CAMP OPENED: Monday, Flowery Branch, Georgia
LAST YEAR: Atlanta closed season with three straight wins that came far too late to save lost season. Coach Dan Quinn didn’t use crushing wave of injuries as excuse for disappointing season. Atlanta lost its starting safeties and guards, running back Devonta Freeman and linebacker Deion Jones to injuries.
ADDITIONS: OG James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, DE Chris Odom and Adrian Clayborn, S J.J. Wilcox, Chris Cooper, and Afolabi Laguda, DT Tyeler Davison, OT John Wetzel, RB Tony Brooks-James, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, tight ends coach Mike Mularkey.
LOSSES: RB Tevin Coleman, CB Robert Alford, OT Ryan Schraeder, PK Matt Bryant, DE Brooks Reed and Derrick Shelby, OG Brandon Fusco and Andy Levitre, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel, special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong.
NEEDS: Safeties Ricardo Allen (torn Achilles tendon) and Keanu Neal (knee), RB Freeman (groin) and LB Jones (foot) need to show they have recovered from 2018 injuries. Jones was watched carefully in minicamp even after coming off IR for end of last season. The team needs to avoid possible distraction in efforts to reach agreement on new deal with WR Julio Jones.
EXPECTATIONS: Freeman’s health is crucial to hopes for big season. Offense that includes receivers Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley could be tough to stop. Quarterback Matt Ryan’s 2018 numbers were very close to his 2016 MVP excellence, despite 42 sacks, second-highest total of his career.
CAROLINA PANTHERS (7-9)
CAMP OPENS: Thursday, Spartanburg, South Carolina
LAST YEAR: After 6-2 start, Carolina’s season quickly spiraled out of control after 52-21 loss at Pittsburgh . It was start of seven-game slide that coincided with QB Cam Newton’s right shoulder problems. 2015 league MVP could barely throw ball more than 20 yards downfield by end of season, and was held out of final two games before undergoing surgery.
ADDITIONS: DT Gerald McCoy, C Matt Paradis, DE Bruce Irvin, OLB Brian Burns, OT Greg Little, QB Will Grier, WR Aldrick Robinson and Chris Hogan.
LOSSES: DE Julius Peppers and Wes Horton, C Ryan Kalil, LB Thomas Davis and Ben Jacobs, WR Devin Funchess, CB Captain Munnerlyn, S Mike Adams, OL Amini Silatolu, LT Chris Clark and LT Matt Kalil.
NEEDS: Carolina needs to find cohesiveness on the offensive line with rookie LT Greg Little expected to protect Newton’s blindside and veteran free agent C Matt Paradis replacing retired Ryan Kalil. Carolina will look to first-round draft pick OLB Brian Burns and veteran free agent DT Gerald McCoy to help develop the pass rush. Carolina also needs to find reliable safety to pair with Eric Reid.
EXPECTATIONS: Panthers parted with number of long-time veterans, but still have plenty experience and lots of speedy, young talent led by RB Christian McCaffrey, one of game’s top offensive weapons. Newton has two big-time playmakers in WR D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, and TE Greg Olsen looks to overcome foot injuries .
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-11)
CAMP OPENS: Thursday, Tampa, Florida
LAST YEAR: Started 2-0 without Jameis Winston, who was serving suspension for violating NFL’s personal conduct policy, but won just three of nine games young quarterback started rest of way to miss playoffs for 11th consecutive season. Led league in passing offense, but had one of NFL’s worst rushing attacks and finished 12th in scoring.
ADDITIONS: LB Devin White and Shaquil Barrett, DL Ndamukong Suh, LB/S Deone Bucannon, P Bradley Pinion, WR Breshad Perriman, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, S Mike Edwards, RB Andre Ellington, OL Earl Watford, K Matt Gay.
LOSSES: DT Gerald McCoy, LB Kwan Alexander, WR DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, DE Vinny Curry, CB Brent Grimes, RB Jacquizz Rodgers, P Bryan Anger.
NEEDS: Winston enters the final year of the contract he signed as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He’s playing for his third head coach with Bruce Arians replacing Koetter. With a salary of nearly $21 million, there’s pressure on Winston to prove he’s long-term answer at quarterback. He not only has to acclimate to new system in camp, but play well and win.
EXPECTATIONS: Tampa Bay hasn’t made playoffs since 2007, second-longest drought in league. Arians, who retired after leading Arizona Cardinals from 2013-17, is fifth coach since Jon Gruden was fired in January 2009 to take crack at making Bucs relevant again. Hope is Arians’ proven track record as QB guru will help Winston realize potential .
NFC WEST
LOS ANGELES RAMS (15-4)
CAMP OPENS: Saturday, Irvine, California
LAST YEAR: Reached first Super Bowl in 17 years to cap incredible two-year transformation under coach Sean McVay. Though lifeless offensive performance in that loss to New England still stings, everything else about season was breakthrough that put Rams in driver’s seat to win LA’s affection over rival Chargers.
ADDITIONS: S Eric Weddle, LB Clay Matthews, QB Blake Bortles, S Taylor Rapp, DT Greg Gaines.
LOSSES: DT Ndamukong Suh, C John Sullivan, OG Rodger Saffold, S Lamarcus Joyner, LB Mark Barron, RB C.J. Anderson, QB Sean Mannion.
NEEDS: The Rams allowed several veterans to get away in offseason, and they left holes in the starting lineup. Weddle should fit seamlessly into Joyner’s spot at safety, even if the veteran is one year older than McVay. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips will be eager to find ways to use Matthews in the former USC star’s return to Coliseum.
EXPECTATIONS: Contention for second straight Super Bowl trip, which would be unprecedented in franchise history. While Rams lost some talent, most major components are returning for McVay, who was personally stung by offense’s ineptitude in Super Bowl. Goff still has plenty to prove in fourth pro season while angling for next contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (10-7)
CAMP OPENS: Thursday, Renton, Washington
LAST YEAR: Seattle’s roster overhaul was successful as Seahawks returned to playoffs after one-year absence. With Russell Wilson playing as efficiently as any point in career and commitment to ground game, Seahawks went 10-6 and earned wild-card spot. Seattle lost to Dallas in opening round of playoffs.
ADDITIONS: G Mike Iupati, DE Ezekiel Ansah, DE L.J. Collier, WR DK Metcalf, DE Cassius Marsh, K Jason Myers, S Marquise Blair.
LOSSES: S Earl Thomas, WR Doug Baldwin, DE Frank Clark, G J.R. Sweezy, CB Justin Coleman.
NEEDS: Seattle needs pass rushers, the biggest question mark after trading Frank Clark to Kansas City. Ansah could be the answer if he’s healthy following offseason shoulder surgery that limited his production last season. But pass rush depth must be developed no matter how effective Ansah is.
EXPECTATIONS: Seattle should be among playoff contenders in NFC, but has two significant contract situations to resolve with LB Bobby Wagner and DT Jarran Reed both seeking new deals (Reed will serve a six game suspension to start the season). Getting Wilson signed to extension during offseason shelved any question about starting quarterback.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ers (4-12)
CAMP OPENS: Saturday, Santa Clara, California
LAST YEAR: Season went awry early with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Jerick McKinnon going down with season-ending knee injuries in September. That led to 1-7 start before Nick Mullens took over at QB and salvaged three wins in second half. Defense set records for futility with two INTs, seven takeaways, while offense had 31 turnovers.
ADDITIONS: DE Dee Ford and DE Nick Bosa, LB Kwon Alexander, RB Tevin Coleman, WRs Deebo Samuel and Jordan Matthews, CB Jason Verrett.
LOSSES: WR Pierre Garcon, P Bradley Pinion, DE Cassius Marsh.
NEEDS: Garoppolo and McKinnon were supposed to be centerpieces of the offense last season before injuries, so making sure they are healthy and ready for opener will be key in camp. Other big question on offense will be figuring out top receivers for a unit that lacked playmakers one year ago.
EXPECTATIONS: After 10 wins in first two seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan, pressure’s on 49ers to become contender in Year 3. Healthy season from Garoppolo, McKinnon should provide boost to offense. Defensive line should be strongest unit on team with Ford, Bosa joining former first-round picks DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas.
ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-13)
CAMP OPENS: Thursday, Tempe, Arizona
LAST YEAR: Cardinals had one of worst seasons in franchise history under first year coach Steve Wilks. Arizona struggled with injuries and was among NFL’s worst teams both offensively and defensively. Free agent QB Sam Bradford was released before season was half over and Josh Rosen had an up-and-down rookie season.
ADDITIONS: QB Kyler Murray, DE Terrell Suggs, CB Robert Alford, Tramaine Brock and Byron Murphy, WR Andy Isabella, TE Maxx Williams, LB Brooks Reed.
LOSSES: S Antoine Bethea and Deone Bucannon, LB Markus Golden and Benson Mayowa, QB Rosen, OG Mike Iupati.
NEEDS: The Cardinals enter their first season under coach Kliff Kingsbury and camp will give them chance to see how well they’re grasping his quick-hitting, high-scoring offense. Arizona used the No. 1 overall pick on Oklahoma QB Murray despite using the No. 10 pick on Rosen year before. He will get his first real test outside of minicamps.
EXPECTATIONS: Cardinals are looking at rebuilding year with new coach and rookie quarterback, along with plenty of other new pieces. If they can get handle on Kingsbury’s offense and Murray lives up to expectations, they could see slight improvement over last year. That season was so bad, not many other places they can go but up.