Pennzoil 400 n 3:30 p.m., WFXR
TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
WEATHER: 53 degrees, chance of showers
TRACK LENGTH: 1.5 mile Tri-Oval
RACE LENGTH: 400.5 miles, 267 laps
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Joey Logano
QUALIFYING RECORD: Kurt Busch, 196 mph, 2016
RACE RECORD: Joey Logano, 154 mph, 2019
