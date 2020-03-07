FanShield 500 n 3:30 p.m., WFXR

TRACK: Phoenix Raceway

WEATHER: Sunny, high of 72 degrees

TRACK LENGTH: 1 mile

RACE LENGTH: 312 laps, 312 miles

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Kyle Busch

QUALIFYING RECORD: Jimmie Johnson, 143.158 mph, 2015

RACE RECORD: Tony Stewart, 118.132 mph, 1999

