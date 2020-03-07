FanShield 500 n 3:30 p.m., WFXR
TRACK: Phoenix Raceway
WEATHER: Sunny, high of 72 degrees
TRACK LENGTH: 1 mile
RACE LENGTH: 312 laps, 312 miles
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Kyle Busch
QUALIFYING RECORD: Jimmie Johnson, 143.158 mph, 2015
RACE RECORD: Tony Stewart, 118.132 mph, 1999
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.