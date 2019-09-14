South Point 400 n 7 p.m., NBCSN

TRACK: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

WEATHER: Partly cloudy, 96 degrees

TRACK LENGTH: 1.5-mile tri-oval

RACE LENGTH: 400 miles, 267 laps

LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Brad Keselowski

QUALIFYING RECORD: Kurt Busch, 196.382 mph, 2016

RACE RECORD: Joey Logano, 154.849 mph, 2019

