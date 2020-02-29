Auto Club 400 n 3:30 p.m., WFXR
TRACK: Auto Club Speedway
WEATHER: 52 degrees, showers
TRACK LENGTH: 2 miles
RACE LENGTH: 200 laps, 400 miles
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Kyle Busch
QUALIFYING RECORD: Austin Dillon, 188 mph, 2016
RACE RECORD: Tony Stewart, 160 mph, 2012
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.