Bank of America ROVAL 400 n 2:30 p.m., WSLS
TRACK: Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
WEATHER: High of 93 degrees, partly cloudy
TRACK LENGTH: 2.28 miles
RACE LENGTH: 248.52 miles, 109 laps
LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Ryan Blaney
QUALIFYING RECORD: Kurt Busch, 106.868 mph, 2018
RACE RECORD: Ryan Blaney, 82.125 mph, 2018
