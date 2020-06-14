HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chase Briscoe lost much of his team and got a win for them.
Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in an Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway — while adding to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day.
Briscoe was without crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley, all of whom began serving four-race suspensions for a safety violation that happened Saturday. So Briscoe — a big Tony Stewart fan growing up — got Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli to fill in as his crew chief and prevailed.
“It’s just a testament to our team,” Briscoe said.
Brandon Jones was second, Ross Chastain was third and A.J. Allmendinger was fourth. Gragson placed fifth, losing not only a race that was in his hands for the second straight day but also the $100,000 “Dash For Cash” bonus that wound up going to Allmendinger instead.
“Guess we’ll go to Talladega and do it again,” Allmendinger said.
With 15 laps to go, it was basically down to a two-car race: Gragson was leading, about 2 ½ seconds ahead of Briscoe. Nobody else was within 10 seconds of the lead, a very similar scenario to Saturday when Gragson had a huge lead over Dale Earnhardt Jr. going into the last laps before a caution tightened the field and gave Harrison Burton the chance to grab the win on the final lap.
Busch adds Trucks win
MIAMI — Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Trucks Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday night, his 58th career win on the circuit and his eighth victory in his last 10 trucks starts. He’d been winless in his last two outings.
Busch was about five seconds ahead when the second stage ended at lap 60, part of a dominant night where he led 82 of the 134 laps.
Busch had to start at the back of the field, then serve a pass-through penalty on top of that, after failing pre-race inspection. But he managed to stay on the lead lap, then worked his way to the front and made it all seem easy.
Tyler Ankrum was second and Ross Chastain, who won the first stage, held off Chase Elliott for third.
Brett Moffitt won the trucks race at Homestead in 2018 but didn’t even get through 20 laps Saturday night, after he was part of a crash that also ended Zane Smith’s race early. Elliott was also part of the crash, getting turned sideways after Smith appeared to lose control but managing to avoid disaster.
Dillon becomes father
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Austin Dillon announced Sunday morning that he and his wife are now parents.
The NASCAR driver said in a post on Instagram that Whitney Dillon gave birth to a boy named Ace. Austin Dillon started 16th in the No. 3 car in Sunday’s Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger had been on standby to drive if needed, but Dillon indicated in the post that he would get behind the wheel as planned.
“Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was say goodbye to go race today,” Dillon wrote in the Instagram post.
