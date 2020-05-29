For those wondering why the penalty to Denny Hamlin’s team Monday was so severe, NASCAR says it’s because the ballast that fell off his Toyota can be devastating to other cars and competitors.
The metal separated from the No. 11 during the pace laps before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, and the infraction cost the team the first eight laps of the race and four-race suspensions for crew chief Chris Gabehart, car chief Brandon Griffeth and engineer Scott Simmons.
“That’s a very, very severe safety thing,” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday. “Those chunks of ballast are huge. We have actually seen those hit race cars. Fortunately, we haven’t had any injuries from it. It pretty much destroys a race car. If the wrong thing happens, it wouldn’t be good. That’s why those penalties are big.”
Joe Gibbs Racing did not appeal the penalty and on Wednesday at Charlotte Motor Speedway, assigned Sam McAulay as crew chief, Eric Phillips as car chief and Scott Eldridge as the engineer.
The Hamlin team members will also miss races at Bristol, Atlanta and Martinsville, all of which are scheduled to run in the next two weeks.
NASCAR is squeezing in eight postponed Cup events from a 10-week suspension for the conavirus pandemic.
The piece of ballast added to the car weighs 35 pounds and costs $1,877 from the supplier. It fell off of Hamlin's car before the start of Sunday's race and Hamlin went to pit road for additional weight to be added back to the car. He didn't join the race until eight laps had been completed.
— Chris Wilbers, Richmond Times-Dispatch
