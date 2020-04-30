I miss each one of you so much. I miss all the laughs and talks we shared. I miss all the fun times and themed outfits. I miss your smiles and hugs. I miss saying good morning to each of you. I miss hearing your stories. I will miss hugging you one last time as a 5th grader, because next year you will be in middle school. Know that you are missed. Know that you are loved. Know that you are brave . Know that you are special. You will always be one of my kids and I am proud of you. Love, Mrs. Downey

