ATLANTA — The Braves are back in the A-T-L for a decisive postseason game.
That’s not necessarily a good omen for the home team.
Over the years, Atlanta has been the place where other teams come to celebrate in October.
The St. Louis Cardinals hope to continue that trend when they face the Braves in Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday.
“I was just a little kid when that happened,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said with a shrug. “History is history. We’re in the moment now. This is a completely different and new team.”
Indeed, Swanson was just 7 years old when Atlanta began a streak of nine straight postseason-round losses with a five-game setback to Arizona in the 2001 NL Championship Series.
Still, it’s impossible to ignore that the Braves are just one series loss away from equaling an ignominious record set by the Chicago Cubs, who lost 10 series in a row between 1908 and 2003.
Despite sweep, Twins laud 101-win season
MINNEAPOLIS — While the New York Yankees were dousing themselves with cheap drinks down the hall in the Target Field basement, the Minnesota Twins were left to wonder how 101 wins, 307 homers and so much summer fun could lead to such an abrupt autumn exit.
Minnesota’s major league record streak of 16 straight postseason losses, with 13 of those defeats exacted by the seemingly indefatigable Yankees, will gnaw at the franchise and the fan base for yet another year.
For the free agents to be, the 2019 regular season might well be the highlight of their time in Minnesota rather than the start of a dynastic run. The players who return in 2020, even with their experience of October disappointment administered by the nemesis Yankees limited to a mere three or four games, will face the same questions next year about slaying the pinstriped dragon that’s bound to be among the AL favorites again.
Even with the sting of the AL Division Series sweep so fresh on Monday night, the Twins had no trouble expressing pride in their 101-61 record in the regular season that surpassed all expectations, inside and out.
“So many memories. There was something special that happened pretty much every day,” said catcher Mitch Garver, one of a record five players who topped 30 home runs.
Hicks ready to return to Yankees roster
TAMPA, Fla. — Injured New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks feels like he’s ready to return to the roster for the AL Championship Series.
Hicks, who has a right elbow flexor strain and last played on Aug. 3, is among a group of players at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa who were not on the AL Division Series roster.
