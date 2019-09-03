ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major pitching reinforcements may be on the way for the wild-card chasing Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.
Snell, an AL Cy Young Award winner, has been out since July 22 because of bone chips in his throwing elbow that required surgery. He is set to throw batting practice or pitch in a minor league playoff game Saturday.
Glasnow was 6-1 before being sidelined in mid-May by a strained right forearm. He could be back this weekend.
“I feel 100 percent,” Glasnow said Tuesday.
Also, the Rays recalled two-way player Brendan McKay Tuesday from Triple-A Durham, and the left-hander is set to start or follow an opener Friday night against Toronto. McKay missed about 10 days in late August and received a cortisone shot for shoulder fatigue. He is not being allowed to hit.
Roster expansion started Sunday, and Tampa Bay now has 34 active players.
“I think this is going to give us our best chance to win as many games as possible,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to it, I really am. We’ve got to be creative. We don’t have Blake, we don’t have Tyler. We’re going to utilize our entire roster.”
The Rays entered Tuesday’s doubleheader with Baltimore on top of the AL wild-card standings in a tight race with Cleveland and Oakland.
Dodgers’ Lux gets big hit in MLB debut
LOS ANGELES — Gavin Lux got a big cheer upon being introduced to the Dodger Stadium crowd for the first time.
The noise grew even louder when the rookie stroked a single to center field in his major league debut on Monday night.
Lux went 2 for 5 and scored three runs in a 16-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
“The Dodgers fans showed me a little bit of love,” he said. “It was emotional.”
His parents, aunt and uncle and other friends greeted him after the game, exchanging hugs. In his locker, Lux had both of the balls from his two hits encased in acrylic boxes which he said would go to his parents. The lineup card rested on its side as another keepsake.
The 21-year-old from Wisconsin started at second base after being called up earlier in the day, a move that has been highly anticipated since the Dodgers drafted him with the 20th overall pick in 2016.
Mets activate Cano from injured list
WASHINGTON — The New York Mets have activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the injured list after he missed nearly a month with a torn left hamstring.
Cano wasn’t in the lineup Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals, but manager Mickey Callaway said the veteran would be available off the bench.
Cubs scratch Bryant for knee soreness
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs scratched All-Star third baseman Kris Bryant on Tuesday night when soreness in his ailing right knee flared up again.
While Ben Zobrist and Willson Contreras returned to Chicago’s starting lineup against Seattle, Bryant was replaced by Ian Happ.
